Genshin Impact 2.7 banners and weapons revealed in new leak

While players wait for the Genshin Impact 2.7 Special Program, leakers have already revealed the upcoming banners.

New characters and weapons are the biggest highlights of any Genshin Impact update, and patch 2.7 should be no exception. Yelan will arrive as a five-star Hydro bow user, and Kuki Shinobu will be released as a four-star Electro Sword user.

The hype for both characters is unreal, and here are some of the latest leaks regarding the banners in the 2.7 update.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks hint toward Xiao rerun with Yelan

It has almost been confirmed that the first half of the 2.7 update will bring in Yelan's banner. However, leaks by an 'Uncle' have suggested that a character event wish-2 banner will feature Xiao as well.

Rumors concerning a Xiao rerun banner have surfaced after BLANK informed players about his role in the 2.7 storyline. Apparently, he will be one of the major characters alongside Yanfei, Yelan, Kuki Shinobu, and Itto.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



Xiao will be one of the main characters in the new Perilous Trail Chapter Storyline for Version 2.7



#原神 #Genshin // Event Quest Spoiler //Xiao will be one of the main characters in the new Perilous Trail Chapter Storyline for Version 2.7 #Genshin Impact // Event Quest Spoiler //Xiao will be one of the main characters in the new Perilous Trail Chapter Storyline for Version 2.7#原神 #Genshin #GenshinImpact https://t.co/cK1X8uQir4

It is worth noting that Uncle Y has made four predictions so far and they have been correct. Members of the r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit have given him the same rating as G4kky who is one of the most reliable leakers in the community.

As per Uncle Y, the four-star characters in Yelan and Xiao's banner will be:

Noelle

Barbara

Yanfei

Naturally, the Epitome Invocation banner in the first half of the 2.7 update will offer a boosted drop rate for the Aqua Simulacra bow (Yelan's signature five-star bow) and the Primordial Jade-Winged Spear (Xiao's signature five-star bow).

Arataki Itto rerun banner speculated for Genshin Impact 2.7 phase 2

The second half of the 2.7 update seems equally interesting as it might feature a rerun banner for Arataki Itto. Kuki Shinobu should be a part of this banner, but there is no information on the remaining four-star characters.

As for the weapon banner in Genshin Impact version 2.7 phase 2, travelers can look forward to unlocking the Redhorn Stonethresher claymore and the Memory of Dust catalyst.

It is no surprise that the community's response towards the leaks has been mixed. Xiao will play a major role in the 2.7 storyline, but many players believe that this should not lead to him getting a rerun before Kazuha and Yoimiya.

Moreover, the inclusion of Memory of Dust in the Epitome Invocation banner has disappointed many players. The Redhorn Stonethresher is an explosive DPS weapon, but the catalyst is equally underwhelming.

mari @baalthinker @SaveYourPrimos I WANT REDHORN BUT WHY MEMORY OF DUST IM GOING TO CRYYYYY @SaveYourPrimos I WANT REDHORN BUT WHY MEMORY OF DUST IM GOING TO CRYYYYY https://t.co/PU7gvRtS9u

All in all, readers must note that banners in HoYoverse's action RPG are always subject to change and leaks must be taken with a grain of salt.

Edited by Mayank Shete