Genshin Impact 2.8 leak reveals changes to Heizou's constellation

The latest leaks about Shikanoin Heizou reveal new changes made to one of his constellations in Genshin Impact.

He is the latest 4-star Anemo character appearing on the banners of patch 2.8. Based on the latest leaks, Heizou has received changes to his second constellation, and some changes were also made to his Elemental Burst.

Earlier in Genshin Impact, Heizou's crowd control ability in Elemental Burst was locked behind the C2 constellation, which has completely changed.

Genshin Impact: Leaks suggest changes in Heizou's C2 and Elemental Burst description

Credible leaker Genshin Mains has revealed changes in Heizou's constellation and his Elemental Burst. Based on the leaks, the description of C2 has been changed. The description change may not sound like a big deal, but it has made a massive difference for Shikanoin Heizou.

The old C2 constellation had locked in the crowd control ability of Heizou's Elemental Burst. This implies that players will have to unlock the second constellation of Heizou to unlock his crowd control abilities. However, the new C2 description changes all of that.

NEW: The pull effect of the Arresting Windtunnel created by Windmuster Kick is enhanced, and its duration is increased to 1s.



OLD: When the Fudou Style Vacuum Slugger created by Windmuster Kick explodes, it will pull nearby opponents in.



The newly updated C2 will enhance the existing pull effect created from Heizou's Elemental Burst. Unlocking C2 will also increase the duration of the pull effect by one second.

This is a massive win for Heizou fans as the new C2 implies that his crowd control abilities will no longer be constellation locked, and the new C2 will instead enhance that.

The source also uploaded a new leak that explained more changes done to Shikanoin Heizou in Genshin Impact. The latest leak described the tweak in the description in Heizou's Elemental Burst. The old definition of his Elemental Burst was vague and lacked information, and fans had to wait for leaked gameplay clips to understand it.

NEW: Leaps into the air and uses the Fudou Style Vacuum Slugger and kicks his opponent. The Vacuum Slugger will explode upon hit and create an Arresting Windtunnel that pulls in nearby objects and opponents, dealing AoE Anemo DMG.



The new description is straightforward to understand and can be easily visualized by gamers.

Leaked gameplay clips of Heizou's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact

A tweet has been embedded below that showcases leaked footage of Heizou casting his Elemental Burst. Users were so far confused about how his Elemental Burst worked or looked due to its vague explanation in leaks.

It was not until this clip was leaked that players finally understood how his Elemental Burst worked and theorized how effective it would be in combat situations such as the Spiral Abyss.

Based on the leaks, Heizou's kit has revealed that his Elemental Burst costs around 40 Energy and has a cooldown of 12 seconds.

