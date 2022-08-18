Genshin Impact 3.0 second phase banners: Release date leaked and weapon speculation

Genshin Impact 3.0's second wave of banners is expected to release on September 9, 2022. This is based on a recent leak released on August 17, 2022, from a credible leaker. HoYoverse has not officially confirmed any specific release dates, so players should know that the aforementioned date is subject to change.

What Travelers do know is that Genshin Impact 3.0 will be one week shorter than the usual update. Similarly, Versions 3.1 and 3.2 will also be one week shorter than normal. Hence, knowing the banner dates is quite significant in this instance.

Genshin Impact 3.0 banner leaks: Second phase release date

First Banner:

Tighnari + Zhongli | Fischl + Diona + Collei

Hunters Path + Vortex Vanquisher



The above leak reveals some important details about the first banner phase of Genshin Impact 3.0. It includes knowledge of the 4-star characters who will be featured on those Event Wishes, along with the 5-star weapons that will appear on the Epitome Invocation.

However, the last part is the one relevant to this article. Travelers should already know that Dori has been confirmed to be on the second wave of Event Wishes in this update, but the date wasn't ever officially revealed. If this leak is true, then it means that Ganyu and Kokomi's reruns will begin on September 9, 2022.

No specific time is mentioned here, but banners in previous updates usually had the second phase begin at around 6:00 pm BST.

Weapon speculation

Everlasting Moonglow always appears alongside Kokomi (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse hasn't yet unveiled what the Epitome Invocations for the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.0 will be. Inevitably, that means the 4-star weapons are still unknown. Even if that's the case, the 5-star weapons are fairly easy to predict in this scenario.

Epitome Invocations tend to run a weapon that coincides with a character's personal banner. In this case, Travelers need to think of two 5-star weapons that would run well with Ganyu and Kokomi. The most likely candidates are Amos' Bow and Everlasting Moonglow.

Ganyu with an Amos' Bow (Image via HoYoverse)

Both weapons have historically appeared alongside Ganyu and Kokomi. In Everlasting Moonglow's case, it's only been summonable on the Epitome Invocation that ran alongside Kokomi's Event Wish. Similarly, Amos' Bow has appeared in the last two Epitome Invocations that ran alongside Ganyu's Event Wishes.

Travelers should know that HoYoverse usually reveals the official weapon banner details a few days prior to its release date. If the previous leak is true, then this Epitome Invocation has a release date of September 9, 2022.

It will be a while until players get more official news on this subject. A full leak of the upcoming 4-star weapons is also unlikely to come out soon, so curious players just have to be patient.

Summary of the information available regarding the second phase of Event Wishes

The official details for the second phase of Event Wishes (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 3.0's second phase is expected to start on September 9, 2022. Here are the important tidbits summarized:

Dori is the only known 4-star character as of right now.

Everlasting Moonglow and Amos' Bow are expected to be in the Epitome Invocation.

The 4-star weapons are currently unknown.

More official details will come out in the following weeks.

