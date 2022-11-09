Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks: Scaramouche changes and new Faruzan nerfs

A slew of changes has happened to both Scaramouche and Faruzan in the latest Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks. The former mainly got some buffs and name changes, whereas the latter got a few balance changes, including nerfs. This article will include all the relevant information for your convenience.
Do keep in mind that everything is subject to change. All the adjustments listed in this article are proof of that, and it is vital to mention that there is no guarantee that these are the finalized versions. At the very least, the following changes indicate the direction HoYoverse will take on these two characters in Genshin Impact 3.3.
Scaramouche and Faruzan changes in the recent Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks
The relevant changes pertaining to this article's discussion come from the .51 beta changes that were documented by the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord. Here is a list of what's new with Scaramouche:
- Character Name: The Wanderer → Wanderer
- Elemental Skill Name: Hanega: Fushi Kakka → Hanega: Song of the Wind
- Elemental Burst Name: Kyougen: Shikiraku Gobandate → Kyougen: Five Ceremonial Plays
- A1: He gets 0.8 Energy rather than 0.6 Energy
- C1 Name: Shoban: Mofuryu Hagyou → Shoban: Obstentatious Plumage
- C1: Gales of Reverie deals an extra 25% of his ATK as damage rather than 15%
- C2 Name: Niban: Ebirajima Tsuki no Shiranami → Niban: Moonlit Isle Amidst White Waves
- C2: Increased damage by 4% rather than 3%, making the cap damage 200% instead of 150%
- C3 Name: Sanban: Kusemai Yugao → Sanband: Moonflower Kusemai
- C4 Name: Yonban Hanazuki Uta no Ukibane → Yonban: Set Adrift Into Spring
- C5 Name: Matsuban: Konjaku Torai Tono → Matsuban: Ancient Illuminator From Abroad
- C6 Name: Shugen: Kasumimaku Katami Matsukaze → Shugen: The Curtains' Melancholic Sway
Essentially, these changes from the latest Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks add a few buffs to Scaramouche's damage while also making the names simpler for English audiences. The infamous Hanega: Fushi Kakka's new name is a prime example of the latter change.
Faruzan nerfs
Faruzan also had several balance changes to her in the latest Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks, some of which included nerfs:
- Her Elemental Skill's text description was changed for clarity
- A C6 Faruzan generates two particles every six seconds rather than three particles
- Her Elemental Burst's CD went from 12 seconds → 20 seconds
- Elemental Burst: Prayerful Wind's Gift is given to Party Members instead of Nearby Characters. Also, the Pressurized Collapse Vortez DMG got buffed from 162% → 194.4%
- A4: Prayerful Wind's Gift's Anemo DMG went from 57.4% of her ATK that can be triggered every second → 45.9% if Base ATK which can be triggered every 0.8 seconds
- C6: 40% Bonus CRIT DMG every 2.5 seconds → 40% increased CRIT DMG every three seconds
The most notable changes here include a buff to her Elemental Burst damage in exchange for nerfs on her A4, C6, and particle generation.
Scaramouche idle animation change in Genshin Impact 3.3
Another significant change related to this topic is that Scaramouche's idle animation has been adjusted. The above tweet perfectly captures the difference between the new one (on the left) and the old one (on the right). Basically, he now sticks his tongue out while doing this pose.
That's it for the current leak round-up from Genshin Impact 3.3 on Scaramouche and Faruzan.
