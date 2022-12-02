Genshin Impact 3.4 drip marketing characters: Everything leaked so far

Once drip marketing for Genshin Impact 3.4 begins, Travelers should expect to see more content from Alhaitham and Yaoyao. The two characters are expected to make their debut in this banner thanks to information from various leaks.

HoYoverse hasn't revealed much about their playable status yet, so this article will primarily focus on what's been leaked thus far. It is also worth noting that there are a few other Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks touching upon potential reruns, including one involving Hu Tao.

Let's look at the Alhaitham and Yaoyao leaks first.

Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks: Alhaitham and Yaoyao

SYP 💎🙌 Semi-hiatus until 3.3. @SaveYourPrimos Only Alhaitham, Hu Tao, and Yaoyao (4✰) have been reliably leaked for 3.4.



If you are interested in a possible Shenhe/Ayaka/Yelan/Xiao 3.4 rerun, please wait for more reliable intel before pulling in 3.3.



Anything is possible. Don't get caught off-guard. Only Alhaitham, Hu Tao, and Yaoyao (4✰) have been reliably leaked for 3.4.If you are interested in a possible Shenhe/Ayaka/Yelan/Xiao 3.4 rerun, please wait for more reliable intel before pulling in 3.3.Anything is possible. Don't get caught off-guard.

Several leakers have claimed that Alhaitham and Yaoyao will appear on a banner sometime in Genshin Impact 3.4. The exact release date was not confirmed at the time this article was written, as there hasn't been any credible leak revealing the banner order.

It is vital to mention that Alhaitham is a 5-star Dendro Sword user, while Yaoyao is a 4-star Dendro Polearm user. It is yet to be determined whether they will be on the same banner. The rest of the above tweet simply references some other rerun rumors involving Shenhe, Ayaka, Yelan, and Xiao.

Hu Tao is the only other known 5-star character leaked for this update.

Alhaitham leaks

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



E: Throws a "ForlornLotus", has 2 versions Press and Hold, when on the field, Alhaitham goes into "ForlornLotus Mode" and his NA can mark enemies. The "ForlornLotus" has 3 levels. (His weapon also changes to "RuneWeapon")



#原神 #Genshin Alhaitham Kit Info:E: Throws a "ForlornLotus", has 2 versions Press and Hold, when on the field, Alhaitham goes into "ForlornLotus Mode" and his NA can mark enemies. The "ForlornLotus" has 3 levels. (His weapon also changes to "RuneWeapon") #Genshin lmpact Alhaitham Kit Info:E: Throws a "ForlornLotus", has 2 versions Press and Hold, when on the field, Alhaitham goes into "ForlornLotus Mode" and his NA can mark enemies. The "ForlornLotus" has 3 levels. (His weapon also changes to "RuneWeapon")#原神 #Genshin #Genshinlmpact https://t.co/Bi67BsecSz

There is no gameplay footage of Alhaitham to show yet. However, the above leak does detail some interesting aspects of his abilities that have been leaked thus far. Various text leaks mention:

He possesses both a press and hold variation of an Elemental Skill.

He throws a Forlorn Lotus at enemies with an unknown effect.

That Forlorn Lotus has three levels, all of which also have an unknown effect.

His weapon changes to something known as 'RuneWeapon' (whether it's a stance change or not is yet to be revealed).

His Normal Attack can mark enemies (what the mark is used for hasn't been clarified yet).

There are also a few text leaks that cover his Elemental Burst.

A screenshot featuring Alhaitham (Image via HoYoverse)

Alhaitham's Elemental Burst creates a fog of some kind that might buff Forlorn Lotus's ATK. The text leaks for this ability aren't the clearest, which is reasonable since the Genshin Impact 3.4 beta hasn't been datamined yet.

Travelers should expect to get more concrete details on Alhaitham in the coming weeks.

Yaoyao leaks

Project Celestia @projectcelestia

Her skill is coded as "Turnip" and her burst is coded as "Rabbit".

Both her skill and her burst reference the same throwing mechanics as Itto's Ushi (likely placeholder).

Her burst, currently, heals all party members based on her max HP.

#ProjectCelestia [Data] [Yaoyao]Her skill is coded as "Turnip" and her burst is coded as "Rabbit".Both her skill and her burst reference the same throwing mechanics as Itto's Ushi (likely placeholder).Her burst, currently, heals all party members based on her max HP. [Data] [Yaoyao]Her skill is coded as "Turnip" and her burst is coded as "Rabbit". Both her skill and her burst reference the same throwing mechanics as Itto's Ushi (likely placeholder). Her burst, currently, heals all party members based on her max HP.#ProjectCelestia

There is little known about Yaoyao's abilities in Genshin Impact 3.4. Apparently, her Elemental Skill involves her throwing a turnip while her Elemental Burst heals all party members.

However, it is vital to mention that early leaks are always subject to change. Yaoyao was initially leaked as a Catalyst user before becoming a Polearm user in the latest leaks. Something similar can happen with her abilities.

Official art featuring Yaoyao (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 3.4 is expected to start sometime around January 18, 2022 since Version 3.3 begins on December 7, 2022. Keep in mind that Version 3.3 is going back to the old schedule, where updates last for 42 days.

Travelers shouldn't have to wait that long to get more news on Alhaitham or Yaoyao. HoYoverse is expected to drip market them soon, and more credible leaks will arrive by then.

Poll : Which character are you more excited for? Yaoyao Alhaitham 0 votes