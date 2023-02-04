Genshin Impact 3.5 banner order: Dehya release date and rumored reruns

A new Genshin Impact 3.5 leak by Tao suggests that Dehya will appear on one of the first banners in the upcoming update. It is subject to change. Assuming this is true, then that would mean that Dehya should have a release date of around March 1, 2023.

HoYoverse hasn't yet confirmed when Genshin Impact 3.5 will start. That said, most Version Updates tend to last for 42 days. If Version 3.4 began on January 18, 2023, then 42 days later would be March 1, 2023.

A banner in the first half would have the same date as the version release date.

Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks suggest Dehya will be in the first phase of the update

There is currently no news on who the accompanying 4-star characters will be. Most importantly, there isn't any news on whether Mika will be on the same Event Wish or if he will instead be summonable in the second half. On a similar note, there is no news if Dehya will be the only 5-star character in this phase of Event Wishes or if there will be a rerun alongside her.

Dehya's 5-star Claymore, Beacon of the Reed Sea, should be on the first Epitome Invocation if this leak is accurate. Since the other 5-star character rerun is currently unknown, there is no information on the remaining 5-star weapon of that banner.

Rerun rumors

The same leaker from the previous leak also received another unverified report regarding some potential reruns. It's far too early to determine its legitimacy, but the current rerun rumors point to Cyno, Eula, and Albedo returning.

Just for reference, here are the last times these 5-star characters were featured:

Cyno: Version 3.1

Version 3.1 Eula: Version 2.3

Version 2.3 Albedo: Version 3.1

There is no guarantee that this rerun rumor is accurate at the moment. Genshin Impact 3.5 is due to launch around March 1, 2023, whereas this leak was released around late January 2023. Typically, reruns are only discovered a week or so before an update comes out.

Thus, Travelers should take this information with a grain of salt. At the very least, Eula would seem obvious, given her connection to Mika, who is confirmed to be summonable in Genshin Impact 3.5.

Other potential reruns

Some players might be wondering where Shenhe is (Image via HoYoverse)

There are some rumors of Shenhe being on a rerun, but nothing is concrete at the moment. The character was previously featured in Version 2.4, over a year ago. She and Eula are the two characters who have gone the longest without a rerun in the current patch.

Another common character that wasn't previously mentioned yet is still speculated to be in Genshin Impact 3.5 is Klee. She was last featured in Version 2.8, although it should be noted that some leaks reference her being in Version 3.6 instead.

Travelers will find out the genuine banner order for Dehya and Mika in late February when the Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream airs. Similarly, the actual 5-star character reruns will be revealed by then. It would be interesting to see if these early leaks were authentic or if they were falsified.

