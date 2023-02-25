Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks: Ayaka and Shenhe banners' 4-star characters list

Some Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks reveal the apparent featured 4-star characters for Ayaka and Shenhe's banners. The only one that HoYoverse has confirmed thus far is Mika, who is brand new. The following leak also predicted the featured 4-star characters for Dehya and Cyno's banners, which Team China has also supported.

Readers should be skeptical of these leaks until more confirmation arrives. Until then, the following information is all that Travelers have to rely on. Interestingly, some leakers consider the following information reliable.

Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks: Supposed 4-star characters for Ayaka and Shenhe banners

The original Baidu leak (Image via Baidu)

The above leak is in Chinese. This is the original source referenced in other Genshin Impact 3.5 leaks, so it's worth sharing here. It essentially states:

Bennett, Collei, and Barbara are in Dehya and Cyno's Event Wishes

Mika, Diona, and Sucrose are in Ayaka and Shenhe's Event Wishes

Team China has stated the same thing for the first half of Genshin Impact 3.5. Similarly, Save Your Primos references the above Baidu leak as being reliable in the following tweet.

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.4 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos [Reliable]

3.5 First Half - Bennett/Collei/Barbara



From a leak which correctly predicted the 4-stars in the first half:

3.5 First Half - Bennett/Collei/Barbara

From a leak which correctly predicted the 4-stars in the first half:

3.5 Second Half - Diona/Sucrose/Mika

HoYoverse has yet to confirm any of these 4-star characters apart from Mika. The official announcements for these Event Wishes are expected to happen within a few days of their release date. In this case, Travelers can expect such information regarding the following two phases around these dates:

Dehya and Cyno's Event Wishes: Sometime before March 1, 2023

Sometime before March 1, 2023 Ayaka and Shenhe's Event Wishes: Sometime before March 22, 2023

Some Travelers might be interested in more details about the second phase's 4-star characters.

Ayaka and Shenhe's 4-star characters

The 4-star lineup for Ayaka and Shenhe's banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Just for reference, here is the last time the following characters were featured on a banner:

Mika: N/A

N/A Diona: August 24, 2022 – September 9, 2022 (Tighnari & Zhongli)

August 24, 2022 – September 9, 2022 (Tighnari & Zhongli) Sucrose: September 9, 2022 – September 27, 2022 (Ganyu & Kokomi)

Diona and Sucrose are both solid supports. Naturally, some players might wish to know more about Mika since he was never summonable in any past Version Updates. The following gameplay video shows off his abilities.

Mika is a 4-star Cryo Polearm user with an Elemental Skill that buffs his allies' Normal ATK SPD. A C6 Mika would be able to boost their Physical CRIT DMG as well. His Elemental Burst heals allies whenever they perform Normal Attacks.

Travelers can get him on either Ayaka or Shenhe's banners in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.5.

Ayaka and Shenhe's banners in Genshin Impact 3.5

This is all HoYoverse has revealed thus far (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers have plenty to look forward to in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.5. The two 5-star characters here work wonderfully together and weren't summonable for well over eight months before this update. Mika will be available from all Event Wishes from this phase onward.

Only time will tell if the above leaks are accurate. If true, Travelers can look forward to pulling several copies of Diona and Sucrose, which may be useful to those seeking their C6 abilities.

