Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream expected announcements: Banners, redeem codes, TCG, and more

There are plenty of things players can expect from the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream. Banners, TCG cards, and more are sure to be revealed in this Special Program. Of course, the usual stuff, like three temporary redeem codes that give players 300 Primogems in total, will also be included.

The Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream hasn't been leaked, so the information in this article is full of speculation based on what has already been unveiled. How in-depth the Special Program will be on most of these topics is unknown.

Note: Leaks are mentioned below. If you don't like spoilers, you might want to avoid the following sections.

Announcements to expect from the Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream

A photo for the upcoming Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of things to expect from the Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream:

A gameplay showcase for Dehya and Mika

Banner order and who the featured 5-stars will be

Beacon of the Reed Sea making an appearance

Three temporary Redeem Codes

New Archon Quest

Windblume festival event

New Genius Invokation TCG cards

Anybody interested in watching this Special Program should know that it is due to go live at 7:00 am (UTC-5) on February 17, 2023.

It should be noted that the three redeem codes will expire approximately a day after they're revealed. Players are encouraged to use them as soon as possible to gain 300 Primogems and other free items.

Banners

Dehya is a 5-star character who will have her own banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Dehya has already been leaked to be a 5-star Pyro Claymore user. Some leaks even state that she might have a banner in the first half of the update, but players won't know for sure until the Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream confirms it.

Albedo is featured in the official teaser for this Special Program, so it's possible that he might get a rerun. There are several rumors involving characters due for a rerun, which include:

Albedo

Cyno

Eula

Ayaka

Shenhe

Obviously, not all of those 5-star characters can have a rerun. The forthcoming Special Program will confirm who will have a banner and who won't.

Events

Here is a list of events rumored to be in Genshin Impact 3.5:

Windblume

Fungus Mechanicus

Vibro-Crystal Verification

Spices From the West: Northerly Search

Faruzan Hangout Event

According to Honey Hunter's data, the main Windblume event could give players 1,000 Primogems and a Crown of Insight. The livestream likely won't detail the specific rewards for these events, but it should briefly highlight what players can expect to get out of it.

Genius Invokation TCG additions

Three of the leaked character cards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of cards known to be in Genshin Impact 3.5:

Eula

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Kujou Sara

Wellspring of War-Lust

Tamanooya's Casket

Sin of Pride

Ornate Kabuto

General's Ancient Helm

It would be logical to assume that at least one of these cards will be shown in the upcoming livestream. There is much to look forward to in the forthcoming Special Program, and Travelers won't have to wait long to find out what's in it.

