New Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks hint at Madame Ping and Lion Dance Boy being playable characters in that patch. Astute gamers should remember that the Cloud Retainer has already been leaked to be in this Version Update. Whether all three characters will be present or just one remains to be seen, as the current leaks are not considered too credible at the moment.

For context, this article was written while Version 4.0 was active, so Genshin Impact 4.4 was several months away. No gameplay videos have been leaked yet, so anything discussed here is inevitably subject to change. No specific gameplay text leaks are a part of the latest rumors.

Leaks suggest Madame Ping and Lion Dance Boy are supposedly playable in Genshin Impact 4.4

The original leak came from Tieba. It was written in Chinese, talking about Genshin Impact 4.4's 5-stars. The OP stated that it was "Of course, it's Madame Ping," followed by a picture of Guizhong. It is worth noting that the former character does have a younger render, so it's unknown why Guizhong's image was used in the leak.

Either way, news of this Genshin Impact 4.4 was eventually translated into English, with the added bonus of Lion Dance Boy being a 4-star unit in the same Version Update.

Expand Tweet

Uncles 100, ahq, and A all seem to believe that Madame Ping would be playable in Genshin Impact 4.4. No specific phase was mentioned, so she could be summonable in either half of that patch. For reference, here are the likely release dates of the banners of that update:

1st phase: January 31, 2024

January 31, 2024 2nd phase: February 20, 2024

That means Madame Ping and Lion Dance Boy could be summonable on either of those two dates, assuming the current leaks are accurate and not falsified. Lion Dance Boy does not have a known name besides his nickname.

Cloud Retainer rumors

Expand Tweet

Older leaks suggest that Cloud Retainer would be playable in this patch. No specific details were added beyond that the update is likely centered around the 2024 edition of Lantern Rite. Team China and Uncle YC believe that Cloud Retainer will be playable in that patch.

It is possible that Madame Ping and Cloud Retainer could both be on the banners of that update. There is too little information to confirm at present, so be on the lookout for new leakers that could de-confirm either character's playability status.

Genshin Impact 4.4 skin leaks

Expand Tweet

Some rumors also point to Ganyu and Xingqiu getting skins in Version 4.4. Note that there have also been older leaks saying how Zhongli, Qiqi, or Amber could also receive new outfits in this patch. Since there are no images of these costumes, it's impossible to tell what's true.

At the very least, readers interested in these types of rumors should get an idea of the types of characters who could be getting a skin in that update. Remember that everything is subject to change, meaning even these new outfit candidates could be completely wrong.

Travelers will likely get more credible leaks around late 2023 to early 2024, so stay tuned.

Poll : Would you roll for a young Madame Ping? Yes No 0 votes