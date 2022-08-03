Genshin Impact to add popular Dendro character to standard banner, suggests new leak

The latest Sumeru teaser video has explained more about Genshin Impact's upcoming Dendro nation. It also introduces some upcoming Sumeru characters with a high chance of dropping in future patches.

With the arrival of Sumeru and the new Dendro element, players can expect Genshin Impact's latest version to adopt new changes. Based on the latest leaks, it seems the latest change, patch 3.0, will incorporate a new Dendro character to the Standard Banner.

The new Dendro character in question is none other than the first 5-star Sumeru character, Tighnari.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: New Dendro character, Tighnari, to be added to Standard Banner

The latest Genshin Impact leaks reveal that Tighnari, a new Dendro 5-star character, will be added to the Standard "Wanderlust Invocation" banner. The leaks were most surprising for users planning to spend their Primogems summoning Tighnari from his rate-up character event banner.

The community had been asking for such changes in the Standard Banners for a long time, but no one expected it to happen with patch 3.0. For those new to the title, the Standard banner can summon the following 5-star characters:

Diluc (Pyro)

Jean (Anemo)

Keqing (Electro)

Mona (Hydro)

Qiqi (Cryo)

Even though the game has been out for almost two years now, fans still wonder why the developers have not added a 5-star Geo character as part of the Standard banner. However, there is no information floating on the internet regarding that.

The source of the leak about Tighnari being added to the Standard banner has also mentioned that his leaked signature weapon "Hunter's Path" will not be added to the Standard banner.

Hence, Tighnari fans will only be able to collect Tighnari's leaked signature weapon from the rate-up banner. However, they can collect Tighnari from multiple sources, such as his rate-up banner, standard banner, and when they lose 50-50 during a 5-star summons from limited banners.

Everything about Tighnari from Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks

It is natural for Genshin Impact gamers to want to know more about the new character. Here is a quick summary of his abilities:

Charged Attacks have two levels, similar to Ganyu.

Elemental Skill creates a field that deals AoE Dendro damage and reduces charging time for Tighnari's charged attacks. Additionally, the area uses illusions to taunt enemies.

Elemental Burst unleashes six homing arrows that deal AoE Dendro damage. Upon hit, a secondary wave of homing arrows is summoned.

A1 passive increases Tighnari's EM by 50 when a level two charged arrow is shot.

A4 passive increases damage output of level 2 charged arrows and Elemental Burst based on Tighnari's total EM.

Tighnari is the latest 5-star Dendro character debuting in the upcoming patch 3.0. As a 5-star bow user, he has his own signature weapon, Hunter's Path, whose stats and appearance have also been leaked by credible sources.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far