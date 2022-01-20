Genshin Impact Ayato leaks reveal Shenhe-like spirit summoning ability and potential Elemental Burst

There appear to be some new questionable Genshin Impact leaks from NGA involving Ayato and his abilities.

The leak is pretty straightforward (although it is written in Chinese). A translation of it shows that this leak contains some basic details about what's supposedly in Ayato's kit, along with speculation from the original NGA poster.

Whether it remains true or not remains to be seen. Genshin Impact fans are in a bit of a drought regarding new information on Ayato, although they should take the following leaks with some skepticism.

Genshin Impact leaks: Ayato's abilities (including his Elemental Burst)

The above leak comes from NGA and has been getting a lot of traction in the Genshin Impact leaking community as of late. There aren't too many concrete details on Ayato, so many fans are desperate to learn anything from new leaks.

This leak doesn't include any photos or videos, but it does include text that some players might care to read. If the player doesn't read Chinese, they can read the translation provided by the OP of that Reddit thread down below:

The translation is accurate in stating that there are multiple leaks of Ayato's kit. Some of those leaks contradict one another, and there is no reliable leak confirming which one is true and which one isn't.

Some Reddit users don't know if the leak is accurate or not, but to humor the possibility of it being authentic, it's worth looking at the basic parts of the leak:

Elemental Skill: Summons a spirit similar to Shenhe's Elemental Skill.

Creates rain, which presumably gives a bonus to the active character's Attack Speed.

The leaker then speculates that Ayato may be a sub-DPS or support option. His Elemental Burst is also apparently less demanding than Yae Miko's (which costs 90 Energy).

Other Genshin Impact leaks involving Ayato

hourly ayato | 25 DAYS @ayatohour this is from the same leaker who drew yae's kit before. take it with a grain of salt this is from the same leaker who drew yae's kit before. take it with a grain of salt ‼ https://t.co/1lOFWgXYXL

There was a drawing leak from NGA that also detailed Ayato's kit. However, its poor quality makes it hard to tell what's going on. The top part could be related to his Elemental Skill in that the thrown stick figure is supposed to resemble what the other leak mentions as a "spirit."

It's possible that the middle part is the "rain" mentioned in the other leaker's reveal involving Ayato's Elemental Burst. However, it's also possible that the two leaks aren't connected, especially since the bottom right part doesn't seem to resemble anything in the other NGA leak.

An old leak from November (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

The old leaks are a bit different from the more recent ones on NGA. Again, it's possible that his Elemental Skill is throwing a "spirit" of some kind, but there isn't much to go off of for Genshin Impact fans.

Part two of the previous leak (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

This part of the leak doesn't seem to have any connection to the previous Genshin Impact leaks from NGA. It is worth mentioning that this Ayato leak was bundled with a Yae Miko one that proved to be highly accurate.

Given the scarcity of credible Ayato leaks at the moment, Genshin Impact fans should take these kinds of leaks with a grain of salt.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul