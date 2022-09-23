Genshin Impact Cyno banner 4-star characters and release date countdown

Genshin Impact 3.1 is going to be an exciting update that features a Cyno banner upon release. Naturally, players will want more details about the 4-star characters. The current leaks point to the following:

Candace

Kuki Shinobu

Sayu

Travelers already knew that Candace would be on this banner since the official livestream revealed it. However, the other two choices were a mystery.

It's also worth mentioning that all of these 4-star characters will also appear on Venti's rerun that runs alongside Cyno's banner.

Genshin Impact 3.1 will launch on September 28, 2022, which is the same start date for Cyno and Venti's banners.

Cyno banner's 4-star characters have been leaked for Genshin Impact 3.1

Candace: N/A

N/A Kuki Shinobu: June 21, 2022 - July 12, 2022

June 21, 2022 - July 12, 2022 Sayu: April 19, 2022 - May 31, 2022

Candace is making her debut on this banner and is a 4-star Hydro Polearm user with a shield on her Elemental Skill and a Hydro Infusion for her allies on her Elemental Burst.

The official Genshin Impact Twitter account has been posting clips of Cyno's abilities lately, with the one shown above being his Elemental Burst. Like Candace, he is also a brand new character who has never been made available before.

Since he's a 5-star character, Travelers must know that he won't be reobtainable until the next banner features him. Thus, anybody who wants him is strongly recommended to roll on his banner when it comes out in Version 3.1.

Similarly, Venti is also making his return on the same date. Travelers who wish to get a countdown for that update should check out the following section.

Genshin Impact 3.1 release date countdown

The above countdown perfectly visualizes when Cyno's banner is expected to release in Genshin Impact.

It should be available once Version 3.1 goes live since his banner and Venti's Event Wishes are in the first half of the update. Do note that this countdown also applies to the latter's rerun.

No specific end date has been mentioned by HoYoverse or the leakers. Thus, there aren't any details to share regarding Nilou's release date other than the fact that it will happen in the second half of this update. Similarly, the 4-star characters for it are currently unknown.

Related Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks

Cyno's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a 5-star Polearm known as Staff of the Scarlet Sands that will debut in Version 3.1. It's a weapon that scales up to 541.83 ATK and 44.1% CRIT Rate. The leaked effect is:

"The equipping character gains 52/65/78/91/104% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. When an Elemental Skill hits opponents, the Dream of the Scarlet Sands effect will be gained for 10s: The equipping character will gain 28/35/42/49/56% of their Elemental Mastery as bonus ATK. Max 3 stacks."

The differing numbers shown here are based on the weapon's Refinement Level. Besides that, it's worth mentioning that the specific weapon banner details haven't been leaked yet.

