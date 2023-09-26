Genshin Impact Fontaine character release order leaks

Genshin Impact's 4.X updates are full of new Fontaine characters set to be released. Several leaks discuss the upcoming featured 4-stars and 5-stars and their release version. Note that this article includes a roundup of leaks on the day of the 4.1 update, containing information stretching to Version 4.4. It's worth mentioning that the later the Version Update, the less reliable the leaks are.

Travelers should also know that "Fontaine character" refers to any unit released in the 4.X patches in this instance. There is quite a bit of information to cover, so let's start with Genshin Impact 4.2 and move onward to the subsequent Version Updates.

Genshin Impact character release order leaks from Version 4.2 onward

Expand Tweet

Leakers hxg and Full Stop leaked the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.2 as:

Furina

Baizhu

Charlotte is a 4-star Cryo Catalyst debuting in this phase. The other featured 4-stars are unknown at the moment. Many players have eagerly been looking forward to Furina's debut, so this leak should be relevant to them. Notably, Furina has been leaked to be a 5-star Hydro Sword user.

Expand Tweet

There aren't any other new characters of note planned for the second half of Version 4.2. Cyno and Kamisato Ayato are the 5-stars supposedly getting a rerun in the second phase of that phase. Remember, this is all subject to change. It's worth pointing out that the reruns for 4.3 onward remain unknown at this moment.

Genshin Impact 4.3 character leaks

Expand Tweet

Some leaks suggest that Navia (5-star Geo Claymore) and Chevreuse (4-star Pyro Polearm) will be playable in Version 4.3. No specific phases have been confirmed yet. However, leaker StepLeaks has validated both the Navia and Chevreuse rumors.

It is worth mentioning that Chevreuse used to be known as Sertice and was originally leaked as a Sword user. Current leaks state that she's a Polearm user named Chevreuse.

Genshin Impact 4.4 leaks

Version 4.4 leaks are considered much less reliable compared to 4.2 and 4.3 rumors. Treat the following information with some skepticism. Basically, there are a few characters leaked for this patch on Teiba:

Madame Ping (5-star)

Lion Dance Boy (4-star)

Another older leak by Team China stated that Cloud Retainer (5-star) could be in this update. Given how far away this patch is from now, there is no way to confirm who will have a banner. It's unknown if all three of the listed characters will be playable in this patch or if it will be either Madame Ping or Cloud Retainer.

Other characters released in Fontaine

Arlecchino was stated to be playable in the "near future" (Image via Merlin Impact)

Here's a list of other characters with an unconfirmed release version that are expected to be in the Fontaine patches:

Arlecchino

Chiori

Clorinde

Dahlia

Goth Girl

Guizhong

Mummy Girl

Sigewinne

Genshin Impact players will inevitably hear more about these units and their playable status in the upcoming months. Remember, this article was written on 4.1's launch day, so content from 4.5 onward is largely a mystery.

Some speculation about these characters' release versions is out, although note that it can be a while before anything is confirmed.

