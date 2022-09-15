Genshin Impact Kusanali leaks: Dendro Archon's Kit and Constellations details

The Genshin Impact community recently received some patch 3.2 leaks about the Dendro Archon. The latest leaks give further insight into Kusanali's kit and constellation in the game.

Leaker Uncle J is the user behind this latest leak. However, since the original creditor of the leak is unknown, readers are advised to consider these early leaks as highly questionable and take them with a grain of salt. Here is a quick rundown of the latest leak:

Elemental Mastery Buffer

Signature weapon increases ATK based on EM

Off-field support at C0

Sub-DPS at C2

Carry DPS at C6

The following article will cover everything that players need to know about the recent leaks detailing the Dendro Archon's kit and constellations.

Genshin Impact: Early 3.2 leaks reveal Dendro Archon's kit and constellation

Official dates for the patch 3.1 update and livestream premiere have already been announced by Genshin Impact developers. The public beta for patch 3.2 will also begin soon after the launch of the next patch.

Reliable sources have shared some of the early 3.2 leaks, which revealed information about the Dendro Archon and her constellations. It is worth mentioning that the leak has been tagged 'questionable' in r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks and readers must treat it as such.

The Reddit post above showcases two pictures, including the original leak and its English translation.

Based on the translation, the 3.2 leaks suggest that the Dendro Archon Kusanali will be a buffer capable of providing tons of Elemental Mastery to active characters on the field. Her signature weapon passive effect will increase ATK based on Elemental Mastery whenever a reaction is triggered. Being a EM buffer and her signature weapon capable of increasing ATK from EM, Genshin Impact players will have to build her with EM/EM/EM main stats on her artifact sets.

In constellation 0, Kusanali can take on the role as an off-field support for future teams. At C0, the leaks refer to Kusanali as a "Specialized Reaction Support". When Kusanali unlocks her constellation 1, it will solve her energy recharge issues. This implies that, despite being a support or buffer, she might have a high Energy Cost for her Elemental Burst.

Translation of the 3.2 leaks about the Dendro Archon and her constellations (Image via Genshin Impact)

Continuing on this trajectory, her C2 will make Kusanali an off-field DPS instead of an off-field support. Strangely, the leaks do not mention anything about C3 and skip right to C4, unlocking the full potential of Kusanali's support capabilties. C4 makes the Dendro Archon a better support character, whereas at C6, she will become a full-fledged Carry DPS. At C6, with the help of elemental reactions (Hyperbloom, Spead, and Aggravate), Kusanali can deal DPS level damage in Genshin Impact.

CONCLUSION

With an early look at Dendro Archon and her constellations, it is evident that Genshin Impact players should save enough Primogems to summon her when she arrives. Her ability to buff reaction damage in teams will be highly valuable for many existing and future team compositions.

Considering the leaks about the constellation are true, players will only have one copy of the Dendro Archon and she will still bring them tons of value. However, Genshin Impact players are free to try and obtain more copies of Dendro Archon, if that enhances their gameplay experience further.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far