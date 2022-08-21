Genshin Impact leak reveals more about Varka’s view on a certain Fatui Harbinger

Varka is the Grand Master of Mondstadt and is a character that Genshin Impact fans have wanted to see more of for a while. Only a few notable leaks exist on him at the moment. One of those leaks includes his opinion on who is stronger: Himself or II Capitano.
The topic isn't that interesting, so this article will also highlight some other leaks related to this character. None of these leaks can be immediately confirmed to be happening, so readers should be skeptical of this information, even if it comes from credible leakers.
Varka apparently claims to be stronger than II Capitano in the latest Genshin Impact leak
Not much is known about Varka and II Capitano at the moment, so any leak related to them is bound to excite some Genshin Impact fans. This particular leak highlights the former's belief that he's the stronger of the two. It's just his opinion, so it's not necessarily something that Travelers should take as a fact.
Whether that implies arrogance or something else is currently unknown. It is worth noting that II Capitano is regularly described as a very powerful fighter, so being compared to him is no joke.
Other Varka leaks
Some Mondstadt characters are expected to appear in Genshin Impact 3.1. One of them is a character named Mika, who is returning from an expedition set up by Varka. There will be a festival taking place in Mondstadt, so players will finally have a reason to return to this beginner location after a long time.
It is worth mentioning that Mika isn't expected to be playable in this update. Instead, he will simply show up as an NPC. It is worth noting that Varka's full role in this upcoming event is currently unknown. Similarly, he has an unknown release date and hasn't been leaked to be playable in any of the upcoming patches.
The above leak is several months older than the recent leaks, but it states that Travelers may see more Varka lore in the future. The following tweet referenced here was about another Mondstadt character that Travelers know now as Mika.
Specific information about Varka is, unfortunately, vague at the moment. As for what Travelers know about him via the game, this is it:
- He's the current Grand Master
- He left with 80% of the Knights of Favonius on an expedition
- He's noted to be extremely strong
- Razor describes him to be a titan of a man
Genshin Impact 3.1 content hasn't been leaked from the beta yet, so Travelers will have to be patient until more news arrives.
Q. Would you like it if Genshin Impact introduced a new ripped male model so Varka doesn't look as skinny as other characters in this game?
Yes
No