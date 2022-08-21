Genshin Impact leak reveals more about Varka’s view on a certain Fatui Harbinger

Varka is the Grand Master of Mondstadt and is a character that Genshin Impact fans have wanted to see more of for a while. Only a few notable leaks exist on him at the moment. One of those leaks includes his opinion on who is stronger: Himself or II Capitano.

The topic isn't that interesting, so this article will also highlight some other leaks related to this character. None of these leaks can be immediately confirmed to be happening, so readers should be skeptical of this information, even if it comes from credible leakers.

Varka apparently claims to be stronger than II Capitano in the latest Genshin Impact leak

🍁(Waiting for Nilou and Cyno) @hxg_diluc Varka asks the Knight of Favonius who is stronger, he or II Capitano, in the letter.

He personally thinks he is stronger. Varka asks the Knight of Favonius who is stronger, he or II Capitano, in the letter.He personally thinks he is stronger.

Not much is known about Varka and II Capitano at the moment, so any leak related to them is bound to excite some Genshin Impact fans. This particular leak highlights the former's belief that he's the stronger of the two. It's just his opinion, so it's not necessarily something that Travelers should take as a fact.

Whether that implies arrogance or something else is currently unknown. It is worth noting that II Capitano is regularly described as a very powerful fighter, so being compared to him is no joke.

Other Varka leaks

Some Mondstadt characters are expected to appear in Genshin Impact 3.1. One of them is a character named Mika, who is returning from an expedition set up by Varka. There will be a festival taking place in Mondstadt, so players will finally have a reason to return to this beginner location after a long time.

It is worth mentioning that Mika isn't expected to be playable in this update. Instead, he will simply show up as an NPC. It is worth noting that Varka's full role in this upcoming event is currently unknown. Similarly, he has an unknown release date and hasn't been leaked to be playable in any of the upcoming patches.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Some more Varka related lore in the near future



This doesn't indicate his release however (see next tweet) [Questionable]Some more Varka related lore in the near futureThis doesn't indicate his release however (see next tweet)

The above leak is several months older than the recent leaks, but it states that Travelers may see more Varka lore in the future. The following tweet referenced here was about another Mondstadt character that Travelers know now as Mika.

Specific information about Varka is, unfortunately, vague at the moment. As for what Travelers know about him via the game, this is it:

He's the current Grand Master

He left with 80% of the Knights of Favonius on an expedition

He's noted to be extremely strong

Razor describes him to be a titan of a man

Genshin Impact 3.1 content hasn't been leaked from the beta yet, so Travelers will have to be patient until more news arrives.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like it if Genshin Impact introduced a new ripped male model so Varka doesn't look as skinny as other characters in this game? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul