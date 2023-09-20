Genshin Impact leaks: Characters appearing in Furina, Neuvillette, and other new voice lines

Esports & Gaming
By Hijam Tompok
Modified Sep 20, 2023 11:40 GMT
Neuvillette and Furina (Image via HoYoverse)
Each playable character in Genshin Impact has a set of voice lines in their profile. These are an essential part of the game since they usually provide players with additional lore and important information about other entities in the game. On that note, a few new leaks by Stepleaker have appeared that share details about the voice lines of some of the upcoming playable Fontaine characters.

The leaks contain the names of some of the entities in the game that appear in the voice lines of Neuvillette, Wriothesley, and more. Genshin Impact players can find out more details about this below.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact: Characters mentioned in Furina, Neuvillette, Wriothesley, and Charlotte's voice lines leaked

Neuvillette

Neuvillette will be released in the first phase Genshin Impact 4.1. Here is a list of all the characters mentioned in his leaked voice lines, courtesy of Stepleaks:

  • Zhongli
  • Venti
  • Raiden Shogun
  • Nahida
  • Wriothesley
  • Clorinde
  • Lyney and Lynette
  • Sigewinne
  • Navia

According to the Reddit post above, all the Archons that have appeared in the game are mentioned in Neuvillette's voice lines, excluding Furina. However, the leaker has suggested there will be a line added about the Hydro Archon in the future. In addition, there are some other characters from Fontaine mentioned in the voice lines.

Wriothesley

Wriothesley talks about the following characters in his voice lines:

  • Neuvillette
  • Furina
  • Sigewinne
  • Clorinde
  • Lyney
  • Navia
  • Emilie
  • Chevreuse

Wriothesley only has lines about fellow Fontainians. But some might not be familiar with the name Emilie and Chevreuse. The former is a famous perfume designer in Fontaine, and Travelers can hear more about her in Lyney and Lynette's voice lines. Chevreuse is the captain of Fontaine's Special Security and Surveillance Patrol and is expected to become playable in the future.

Furina

Furina is the Hydro Archon of Fontaine, and here is a list of characters she mentions in her voice lines:

  • Lyney and Lynette
  • Neuvillette
  • Navia x2
  • Arlecchino
  • Charlotte
  • Wriothesley
  • Clorinde

All of the characters mentioned in Furina's profile play an important role in the Archon Quest. Furthermore, Genshin Impact players might notice that there are two lines about Navia, the president of Spina di Rosula. It seems that one of them can be unlocked only after completing the Fontaine Archon Quest Act V and VI. The other line can be unlocked after raising Furina's friendship level.

Charlotte

According to the leaks, Charlotte mentions the following characters in her voice lines:

  • Navia
  • Lyney
  • Lynette
  • Wriothesley
  • Emilie
  • Chiori
  • Freminet
  • Neuvillette
  • Furina

It appears that Charlotte also talks about nearly all the Fontaine characters, including the Hydro Archon and Neuvillette. The Steambird reporter also talks about Chiori, who is from Inazuma but currently resides in Fontaine. There is a line about Emilie, the perfume designer, as well.

