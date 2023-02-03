Genshin Impact new characters roadmap for Versions 3.5 and 3.6

There have been many Genshin Impact leaks for future updates, meaning that some Travelers might wish to know about the characters planned for Versions 3.5 and 3.6. The current roadmap indicates that:

Version 3.5 will have Dehya and Mika.

Version 3.6 will have Baizhu and another unnamed character.

As some players might already know, the 3.5 beta had already been leaked, with Dehya and Mika being the two new units from it. Everything from gameplay videos to their Ascension Materials has been revealed.

The beta for 3.6 hasn't started yet, but older leaks suggest that Baizhu and a new character who is currently unknown are planned to be playable in that update.

Roundup of Genshin Impact leaks: 3.5 and 3.6 new characters

It's worth covering Dehya and Mika first since Travelers already know who the Genshin Impact 3.5 characters are for certain. The above gameplay video shows a montage of Dehya's animations and abilities. Anybody who regularly visits the YouTube community should know that there is a plethora of videos criticizing her kit and calling her one of the worst characters in the game.

Travelers won't know for sure until she's released, but it is something for players to consider in the meantime. It is worth mentioning that no specific banner phase has been credibly leaked for Dehya or Mika.

Genshin Impact 3.5 should launch around March 1, 2023, meaning that their release date could be around that date, too, should they be in the first phase.

The above gameplay video showcases Mika's animations and abilities. He appears to be a good support character for Physical DMG units like Eula based on his ability descriptions. For instance, his C6 can boost allies' CRIT DMG for Physical attacks. Likewise, his Elemental Burst can heal allies whenever they perform Normal Attacks.

It is currently unknown if Mika will be in the same banner as Dehya or not. It's possible that the two characters will be in separate phases, yet players won't know for certain until the 3.5 livestream airs later in February 2023.

Genshin Impact 3.6 roadmap

This old deleted Tweet did mention a new character (Image via Ubatcha)

This old roadmap turned out to be accurate up to Genshin Impact 3.5. Not to mention, other leakers like Uncle Lu have said Baizhu is playable in Version 3.6. Since the beta for that update hasn't started yet, there is no gameplay footage of this character.

On a similar note, the other rumored playable character in Version 3.6 doesn't even have a name yet. Current leaks do not confirm if it's Kaveh or somebody else that players might recognize.

Potential reruns

There are rumors that Eula will have a rerun in one of these two updates (Image via HoYoverse)

Reruns are impossible to confirm via beta testing, so Travelers should know that it's currently unverified who will be returning on banners in the upcoming updates. Common rumors point to the following 5-star characters potentially having an Event Wish in either 3.5 or 3.6:

Albedo

Cyno

Eula

Klee

Shenhe

These characters haven't had a banner in a while, with Shenhe going the longest. She hasn't been summonable since Version 2.4, which was over a year ago. Genshin Impact players will eventually discover who the reruns and new characters will be.

Poll : Do you think Dehya is better than what the theorycrafters give credit for? Yes No 0 votes