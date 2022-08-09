Genshin Impact Sumeru banner schedule: Dendro Archon, Scaramouche, Al Haitham, and rerun dates

New Genshin Impact leaks have shed more light on future characters and their possible release dates. The upcoming banners for patch 3.0 have already been leaked, and fans are looking forward to the new character releases.

Fresh leaks reveal more about Scaramouche, a.k.a the Wanderer, who is now most likely to debut in patch 3.3 instead of 3.2, as mentioned in previous leaks. Credible sources have also created a chart speculating the release of important characters such as Al Haitham, Dendro Archon, and more. The following article will cover everything players need to know about these latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal speculated release dates for future characters

Nebiros - (Genshin Leaks + Lore) @LuxArchon [RUMORS - UNCONFIRMED]



'Wanderer' will be released in 3.3 (*maybe* 3.2) following his boss battle in 3.1. He is an anemo catalyst with melee based animations, similar to Heizou.



However, instead of using martial arts like Heizou, he creates elemental weapons similar to Childe. [RUMORS - UNCONFIRMED]'Wanderer' will be released in 3.3 (*maybe* 3.2) following his boss battle in 3.1. He is an anemo catalyst with melee based animations, similar to Heizou.However, instead of using martial arts like Heizou, he creates elemental weapons similar to Childe.

The latest leaks from credible sources give fans more insight into Wanderer's (Scaramouche) appearance in version 3.xx updates. Just like in Inazuma, Scaramouche will be featured again in the patch 3.1 story, but it is not until patch 3.2 or 3.3 that he will return as a playable character as well as the new weekly boss in Genshin Impact.

The leaks also mention a change in Wanderer's outfit. When fans meet Scaramouche in patch 3.1, they will find him in his old Fatui outfit. However, when he returns in 3.2/3.3 as the weekly boss, he will be re-introduced with a new design that will visually represent his character development. The developers did the same for Raiden Shogun.

Genshin Impact fans may already know from previous leaks that Scaramouche is going to be an Anemo catalyst with a melee combat style that could be similar to Heizou. While Heizou uses martial arts infused with Anemo, Scaramouche will be creating elemental-infused weapons like Childe.

Leaks indicate that the developers know how profitable Sacaramouche is for them and are therefore implementing tons of changes to ensure he comes out as the top-tier character that the community expects him to be.

Speculated release date for Al Haitham, Dendro Archon, and more

The latest Sumeru Preview Teaser revealed Sumeru characters such as Al Haitham, Nahida (Dendro Archon), Dehya, and more. However, there are no leaks revealing anything about their kit and release date. The above tweet is a compilation of all the speculated release dates for future characters from Sumeru that are yet to debut.

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have also mentioned that the patch update from 3.1 to 3.3 will be shortened by a week. Hence, the character banners for these future Sumeru characters will be shorter than the standard 20-day cycle.

Here is a quick rundown of all the speculated release dates of Sumeru characters in the upcoming patch updates:

Patch 3.1 - Nilou and Cyno (5-star), Candace (4-star)

Patch 3.2 - Dendro Archon (5-star)

Patch 3.3 - Scaramouche (5-star) and Faruzan (4-star)

Patch 3.4 - Baizhu (5-star) and Yaoyao (4-star)

Very little is known about Sumeru characters like Dehya and Alhaitham. Hence the sources did not try to predict their release dates. All the patch updates mentioned above will also feature character reruns where older characters such as Hu Tao, Childe, Eula, Venti, Albedo, Shenhe, Yelan, and more might return with their rate-up banners in Genshin Impact.

Note: Everything mentioned in the article is speculative and is subject to change. Future leaks and announcements will provide more clarity on this subject.

