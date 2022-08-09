5 most awaited Genshin Impact character reruns for Sumeru chapter

Genshin Impact leaks have already revealed the list of all the upcoming Sumeru characters, and fans are excited for their debuts. While new characters are always welcome, some characters are bound to be more popular than others.

The following article will list five anticipated characters from Sumeru in Genshin Impact. The order of the list will be based on the character's subreddits (such as r/TighnariMains). The subreddit's total member count will determine the character's popularity.

Only characters originating from Sumeru will be included on the list. Hence, characters such as Scaramouche or any other Fatui Harbinger will not end up here.

Genshin Impact fans are excited for the debut of these 5 Sumeru characters

5) Tighnari (4628)

Dendro Bow user Tighnari (Image via Genshin Impact)

Tighnari will be the first Sumeru 5-star to debut on the character event banner after Sumeru's release. Genshin Impact Leaks has already revealed tons about his abilities if the leaks are to be believed, and his official character design was released via drip marketing posts.

Tighnari is a Dendro Bow user with charged attacks being his primary source of damage. Many who are looking forward to main him after the release of the patch 3.0 update have already joined his subreddit. Fortunately for Tighnari fans, recent leaks have revealed that Tighnari will be added to the Standard Banner (Wanderlust Invocation) after his rate-up banner.

At the time of writing, r/TighnariMains has over 4628 Redditors who have joined the subreddit.

4) Dehya (4721)

Not much can be found about Dehya from official posts or recent leaks. Speculations suggest that there is still time before her debut, and one of the leakers has claimed that Dehya will debut in the version 3.5 update.

Assuming this information is authentic, Genshin Impact fans will have to wait a few months before leaks start revealing more about her.

Dehya was officially previewed in one of the latest Sumeru Preview Teasers showcasing some of the upcoming Sumeru characters. Although she had roughly 5 seconds of screentime, it was enough to please the fans and make them decide to main her.

At the time of writing, r/DehyaMains has over 4721 members in the community.

3) Alhaitham (6013)

Dendro Sword user - AlHaitham (Image via Genshin Impact)

Alhaitham is one of the upcoming Sumeru characters who was formerly known as the "Su expy." As a character exported from Honkai 3rd, Alhaitham became popular when fans became aware of his existence.

He already has a great fanbase ahead of his release due to his conventionally good looks and for being "husbando material." Apart from his looks, Alhaitham was a fresh breath of air for players who have wanted another 5-star male character for a long time.

Currently, sources have no information about his release or abilities, but future leaks should reveal a lot more about this character.

Currently, r/AlhaithamMains has over 6013 members in the subreddit community.

2) Nahida (6013)

Like Alhaitham, Nahida is also shrouded in mystery, which has worked in her favor by grabbing fans' attention with her cute character design and voice acting. Sumeru folks called her Lesser Lord Kusanali, and Travelers know her as the mysterious voice heard through the Dodocommunication device.

Based on the leaks, Nahida is expected to be a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user. All the previous Archons have proven themselves to be great support, and sub-DPS characters, and the same is expected from Nahida. As per recent leaks, fans will have to wait for the Genshin Impact 3.2 version update to see her.

r/NahidaMains currently has over 6013 members who have joined the subreddit community.

1) Nilou (6984)

Hydro Sword user - Nilou (Image via Genshin Impact)

Nilou has easily taken the top spot on the list of most anticipated Sumeru characters. Fans were mesmerized by her character design and her elegant movements showcased during her abilities and animations. Everything about her abilities, passive talents, and constellations have already been revealed through leaks.

The latest leaks also suggest that fans will have to wait for the Genshin Impact patch 3.1 as Nilou is expected to debut then. Patch 3.1 is also expected to feature Cyno, but the leaks have yet to clarify whether or not the two characters will be featured in the same phase.

r/NilouMains currently has over 6984 members at the time of writing.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

