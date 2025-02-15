Helldivers 2 leaks suggest new Terminid units coming soon

According to the latest Helldivers 2 leaks, it would appear that the Terminids are evolving — which is rather concerning news for Super Earth. This Liber-tea was brought to light by leaker/data-miner @Iron_S1ghts. Based on their finding, Super Earth scientists have discovered a new Gloom-enhanced strain of Terminids.

Ad

This is rather concerning as The Gloom is causing them to evolve faster than it was earlier anticipated. Thankfully, this new variant of Terminids is located deep within the L'estrade Sector on a planet called Omicron.

This region of Terminid-infested deep-space is currently far behind the frontlines and inaccessible. However, given the pace at which loyal Helldivers are pushing them back, it won't be long before we come into contact with these horrors. @Iron_S1ghts has more intel on the matter at hand.

Ad

Trending

Note: This article is based on leaks and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Helldivers 2 leaks showcase new Gloom-enhanced Terminids called Predator Strain

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Terminids are evolving within The Gloom, which is not a good sign. As seen from the images, this new Gloom-enhanced strain is absolutely terrifying to look at. Unlike normal Terminids that merely die when riddled full of bullets (or burnt to a nice crisp), this variant explodes.

Upon death, a cloud of spores is released, which stuns everything around it and can even deal a minuscule amount of damage. This won't be enough to kill Helldivers, but it will slow down the spread of Managed Democracy.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

These "Spore Burst" Terminids are part of the Predator Strain, appearing on planets that lie within The Gloom. As mentioned, they are far from the frontlines for now, but that can (and will) change in the future. At present, the Predator Strain can be found in three Terminid unit types: Scavengers, Warriors, and Hunters.

Based on intel, other Terminids may adopt the Predator Strain eventually. This could include Stalkers, Chargers, and perhaps even Bile Titans. There's nothing more horrifying than the thought of a Bile Titan exploding on death. As it is, they tend to kill Helldivers even after being blown up.

Ad

This is a bit concerning, but thanks to the recent Helldivers 2 leaks, we do know that Super Earth is investing in weapon attachments, including optics. Shooting these Predator Strain Terminids from afar would be for the best.

Here is a video showcasing what this Preadator Strain will look like:

Expand Tweet

Ad

On an ending note, remember that while the Terminids pose a threat to the safety of Super Earth, they are not invincible. With recent Helldivers 2 leaks suggesting a Chainsword melee weapon in development, the bugs will taste steel soon enough.

Until then, stay vigilant, use fire (preferably the Orbital Napalm Barrage), and kill as many of these abominations as you can. If needed use the B-100 Portable Hellbomb, obtainable from the Servants of Freedom Warbond, and purge the Xenos using Democratic fire!

Ad

Read more more Helldivers 2 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.