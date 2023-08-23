Honkai Star Rail Guinaifen leaks: Kit, Eidolons, release window, and other details

The recent drip marketing from Honkai Star Rail showcased Guinaifen’s official artwork, setting her up to debut as a playable 4-star character in version 1.4. While her element and Path have been confirmed in the promotion, no information regarding her abilities has been announced by the officials. However, her entire kit and Eidolons have previously been leaked by a few different sources online.

This article compiles every bit of detail available about Guinaifen, including her moveset and expected release window.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

What is Guinaifen’s kit in Honkai Star Rail?

Guinaifen is set to be a Nihility character in Honkai Star Rail, and most of her abilities are designed to inflict Fire DoT on enemies. The following list outlines her entire kit as hinted by Mero, a credible leak source:

Basic ATK : Deals Fire DMG to an opponent.

: Deals Fire DMG to an opponent. Skill: Unleash Fire DMG on a target and surrounding enemies. It further triggers Burn on surrounding opponents when the target is afflicted with the effect.

Unleash Fire DMG on a target and surrounding enemies. It further triggers Burn on surrounding opponents when the target is afflicted with the effect. Ultimate : Unleashes Guinaifen’s ATK as FIre DMG on all enemies in the battle.

: Unleashes Guinaifen’s ATK as FIre DMG on all enemies in the battle. Talent : After using any of the above abilities, the enemy enters a "Flame Swallowing" state, increasing their Burn chance. The effect is removed when they take the Fire DMG for the first time.

: After using any of the above abilities, the enemy enters a "Flame Swallowing" state, increasing their Burn chance. The effect is removed when they take the Fire DMG for the first time. Technique: Launches Fire damage at a random enemy after entering the battle. She further generates shields for all allies.

It seems like she has access to a few different passives:

Her Skill deals damage equivalent to her Basic ATK DMG on a target and a random adjacent opponent.

Increases Guinaifen’s Effect Hit Rate.

Amplifies damage dealt to a target afflicted with Burn.

What are Guinaifen’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail?

Here is a glimpse of Guinaifen's Eidolons, which players can unlock by obtaining extra copies:

Eidolon 1 : Enhances her Ultimate’s damage.

: Enhances her Ultimate’s damage. Eidolon 2 : Regenerates energy for every Burn state applied by Gunafen.

: Regenerates energy for every Burn state applied by Gunafen. Eidolon 3 : Increases Ultimate level by two and Basic ATK by one.

: Increases Ultimate level by two and Basic ATK by one. Eidolon 4 : Amplifies the target’s DoT after she applies Burn.

: Amplifies the target’s DoT after she applies Burn. Eidolon 5 : Increases Skill level by two and Talent by two.

: Increases Skill level by two and Talent by two. Eidolon 6: Skill has a fixed chance to increase Fire DMG taken on a target.

Guinaifen's expected release date in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

Since Guinaifen’s drip marketing was rolled out alongside Jingliu and Topaz, she is expected to appear in the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update, which has an estimated release date of October 11, 2023. Keep in mind that the specified date has been obtained by following the ongoing patch cycle, and is subject to change unless HoYoverse makes it official.

That said, Guinaifen was revealed on the second day of the promotion, which usually implies that a character will feature in the second banner phase of the patch. In that case, it is speculated that she will debut on November 1, 2023.

Thus, depending on the phase she is featured in, you can expect her to be released either on October 11 or November 1, 2023.