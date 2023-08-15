Honkai Star Rail JingLiu leaks: Skill, Ultimate, path, voice actors, and release date

Jingliu has finally set foot as an upcoming playable 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail after appearing in Yanqing’s companion quest. Although she seems to be an enigmatic individual, the recent drip marketing from HoYoverse has shed some light on her background and voice actor. Additionally, her entire moveset and gameplay have been revealed via numerous credible leak sources online.

This article compiles everything about Jingliu, including her abilities, voice actors, and expected release date.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

New Honkai Star Rail character, Jingliu to be released in October 2023

1) Jingliu release date

Jingliu is an upcoming 5-star unit, expected to be released in Honkai Star Rail 1.4 alongside Topaz and Xueyi. HoYoverse will release the patch, along with the first banner phase, on October 11, 2023. It implies that the second phase will be available on November 1, 2023, following the three-week banner cycle.

Depending upon which phase Jingliu is featured on, players can expect her release on either October 11 or November 1, 2023. Although a credible leaker group, Team_China, has previously claimed that she will arrive on the second banner, her early drip market suggests otherwise.

That said, players will have to wait a little longer for HoYoverse to officially announce her release date in Honkai Star Rail.

2) Jingliu’s abilities

Jingliu will join the Ice roster of Honkai Star Rail as a dedicated DPS unit. She has access to both single-target and AoE attacks thanks to her association with the Destruction Path.

The following is a quick glimpse at her arsenal and everything she provides during combat.

Basic ATK

Jingliu's basic attack is quite straightforward, as she deals her ATK as Ice DMG to a single target. It also generates a New Moon stack, which ties her entire kit together.

Skill

Interestingly, Jingliu can activate two variations of her Skill. She primarily unleashes Ice DMG on a target and generates two New Moon Stacks.

However, the enhanced attack extends the damage to adjacent enemies, enabling her AoE potential. It also consumes Moonlight stacks.

Ultimate

Jingliu launches Ice DMG at a target and adjacent opponents. She also gains two Moonlight stacks during her Transcendence state, or else she obtains two New Moon stacks.

Her stance will be activated whenever she obtains four New Moons. Within the Transcendence state, the previous stacks get converted to Moonlight stacks, and the latter ones enhance her Skill which she can cast by consuming allies’ HP.

3) Jingliu’s voice actors

Listed below are the English and Japanese voice actors for Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail, along with some of their notable works.

AmaLee (English VA): Marin Kitagawa from My Dress-Up Darling, Finnes from Black Clover, Crusch Lulu from Overlord, and Louise from Attack on Titans.

(English VA): Marin Kitagawa from My Dress-Up Darling, Finnes from Black Clover, Crusch Lulu from Overlord, and Louise from Attack on Titans. Houko Kuwashima (Japanese VA): Yurie from My Happy Marriage, Lucca from Pokemon Horizons, Eunectes from Arknights, and Kasumi from Azur Lane.

For now, her voice actors in other languages are still unknown, and fans will have to wait for her release to find out about them. We will also update this article whenever new information becomes available.