How much is Adin Ross' Kick contract? Termination rumors debunked

Recently a post on Twitter about Kick terminating Adin Ross' multi-million dollar deal went viral. With Adin not going live in several days, many followers fell for the "news" considering it was coming from a popular account (scubaryan_) that frequently posts about streamers and pop culture. However, even the poster has admitted that the tweet was not based on facts.

In the initial post, @scubaryan_ had claimed that Ross' contract with Kick, a platform that the streamer has championed over the last few months, had been terminated. With a Twitch ban in place, the post may have raised some concerns with viewers. Furthermore, the tweet also stated that the $180 million contract was deemed void because he had not streamed in two months, and both of those figures are factually incorrect.

To lend the tweet a semblance of credibility, the post had a picture of the streamer with the official Kick logo, and the caption read:

"After disappearing for almost week for the 5th time in the last 2 months, Kick has officially TERMINATED Adin Ross’s $180M contract."

Considering his popularity, the post went viral and currently has over 10 million views. However, in the same thread @scubaryan_ posted a SpongeBob meme that insinuated that the tweet was meant to scare Adin Ross into streaming because he had not gone live on Kick for a couple of days. The meme is captioned:

"Hopefully this scares him into streaming."

The truth about Adin Ross's Kick contract: Is it really $150 million for two years?

Scubaryan_'s post also mentions that the terminated deal was worth about $180 million dollar. Considering all the other untruths in the tweet, suffice it to say that the figure was fabricated to merely induce shock value and clicks. In fact, for those wondering what the exact deal between Adin Ross and Kick is, it turns out the information has not been made public.

Unlike the headlines that came out after xQc's $100 million dollar deal, Adin's announcement had no mention of any monetary figure, except that he has vaguely talked about how good his deal with the Stake-owned platform is. Furthermore, in an interview with Jake Lucky, Kick advisor Trainwreckstv claimed that the rumor that Adin Ross was getting around $150 million dollars for two years was false.

AdinUpdate @AdinUpdate Wow, Trainwrecks has confirmed that the $150 million dollar deal that Adin Ross allegedly signed to stream on Kick reported by AdinUpdatess was completely false and misinformation. pic.twitter.com/FtJAFUN4rH

Adin, who was part of the Discord call, also added that he had never publicly disclosed any information about the deal. Meaning, it is impossible for the public to know the details. Although, it is not unreasonable to presume that the contract included some equity in Kick, just like xQc's deal.

AR15THEDEMON @AR15thed3mon



I must suffer



Kick.com/Adinross I’m live I returnI must suffer

In any case, it seems that @Scubaryan_ got his wish as Adin Ross finally went live six days after his last stream on Kick, which was a collaboration with Andrew Tate. Click the link to know more about their interaction.