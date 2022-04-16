LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga leaked Mandalorian icons feature Ahsoka, Boba-Fett, Bo-Katan, and more

Traveler's Tales' latest LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been a massive hit. The LEGO compilation of one of the biggest sci-fi media universes in video game format is easily the biggest project the studio has made yet.

It features an overwhelming amount of content set across 9 Star Wars films. There are countless planets to explore, space dogfights to engage in, almost 400 characters to play as, and a never-ending supply of LEGO studs to collect.

In addition to the base game's massive amount of content, Traveler's Tales also released a DLC pack based on the Mandalorian Season 1. The new DLC, based on the hit TV series, adds several new characters to the game, including the titular Mandalorian and Cara Dune.

Now, leaks confirm previously known information about the Season 2 pack characters.

The latest LEGO experience will see more Star Wars content from The Mandalorian Season 2

This information was unearthed after data mining, revealing certain icons for the new DLC. New characters to be featured include:

Ahsoka Tano

Boba Fett

Bo Katan

Fennec Shand

Moff Gideon

Pretty much as expected. The Mandalorian Season 2 pack for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is expected to launch on May 4, 2022. That’s not all, though. There will be even more DLC characters coming in the future.

Alongside The Mandalorian Season 2, there will also be characters from The Bad Batch. It was a Star Wars animated series released in 2021. The Bad Batch adds the following characters to the roster: Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo.

What other DLCs are available?

LEGO Star Wars Game @LSWGame The time has finally come to experience the saga like never before! Jump into a galaxy far, far away today! #LEGOStarWarsGame The time has finally come to experience the saga like never before! Jump into a galaxy far, far away today! #LEGOStarWarsGame https://t.co/l052beOXfF

So far, besides The Mandalorian Season 1, there has only been one other DLC pack for purchase. Called the Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack, this adds six beloved characters from the prequel movie: Young Han Solo, Young Chewbacca, Young Lando Calrissian, Qi'ra, Tobias Beckett, and Enfys Nest.

The 2018 film features Han Solo and Chewbacca finding themselves caught in an underworld heist.

The remaining content includes:

The Trooper Pack: Death Trooper, Incinerator Trooper, Range Trooper, Imperial Shore Trooper, Mimban Stormtrooper

Death Trooper, Incinerator Trooper, Range Trooper, Imperial Shore Trooper, Mimban Stormtrooper The Classic Characters Pack: Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, Lando Calrissian

Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, Lando Calrissian Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack: Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, Chirrut Îmwe, Baze Malbus, Director Krennic

For those of you who wish to have them all, consider The Skywalker Saga Character Collection DLC pack. This includes all seven character packs, so gamers don't have to deal with the hassle of grabbing them one by one. It's the ideal pick for owners of the base game.

However, newcomers should consider buying the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Deluxe Edition. It already grants the player access to all DLC packs in their library.

