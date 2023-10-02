Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 leaks suggest that the game can be Platinumed in just 30 hours

More Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 leaks have surfaced online, and they claim that Insomniac Games’ upcoming offering can be Platinumed in just 30 hours. This information comes days after the game's trophy list was leaked. Many players found that the title has a significantly lower number of achievements compared to some of the AAA releases this year.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now believed to be short enough to allow players to platinum it in just 30 hours. This ties in quite well with the limited amount of achievements that it has on offer.

The previous Spider-Man game also had a playtime of around 35 hours for an average playthrough. The next franchise entry reportedly clocking 30 hours for a Platinum run does not surprise those who are familiar with Insomniac’s titles.

All leaked achievements in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s trophy list has already been leaked online. The game reportedly has 42 achievements, along with the platinum trophy, that players will be able to get their hands on. Much of the title's community feel that this is rather limited when compared to other AAA releases this year.

Here is a list of all the trophies that have been leaked for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:

Platinum

Dedicated: Collect all Trophies

Gold

Superior: 100% complete all districts

100% complete all districts Heal the World: Finish the main story

Silver

To the Max: Purchase all Gadget upgrades

Purchase all Gadget upgrades Kitted Out: Purchase all available Suits

Purchase all available Suits Behind the Masks: Complete “Grand Finale”

Complete “Grand Finale” Amazing: Reach max level

Reach max level Data Collector: Complete “Target Identified”

Complete “Target Identified” Crimson Hour: Complete “It Was Meant for Me”

Complete “It Was Meant for Me” Exterminator: Complete all Symbiote Nests

Complete all Symbiote Nests Grains of Sand: Piece together broken memories

Piece together broken memories Leave Us Alone: Complete “Don’t Be Scared”

Complete “Don’t Be Scared” The Great Hunt: Complete “Anything Can Be Broken”

Complete “Anything Can Be Broken” Seek and Destroy: Complete all Hunter Bases

Complete all Hunter Bases Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Complete all FNSM requests

Complete all FNSM requests Medicine: Complete “It Chose You”

Complete “It Chose You” Surge: Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge

Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge Foundational: Complete all EMF Experiments

Complete all EMF Experiments Evolved: Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities

Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities Armed and Dangerous: Defeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities

Bronze

Another Way: Complete “No Escape”

Complete “No Escape” Fully Loaded: Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades

Purchase all of Spider-Man’s Suit Tech upgrades Brooklyn Pride: Complete “A Gift”

Complete “A Gift” My Community: Complete “Hard Bop”

Complete “Hard Bop” I Quit: Complete “This Isn’t You”

Complete “This Isn’t You” Funky Wireless Protocols: Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin

Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots’ origin Stylish: Equip a suit style

Equip a suit style Slack Line: Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line

Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line Hang Ten: Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground

Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground Overdrive: As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously

As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously Home Run!: Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium

Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium Just Let Go: As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together

As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together You Know What to Do: As Peter, visit Aunt May’s grave

As Peter, visit Aunt May’s grave Soar: Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels are okay!)

Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (Wind Tunnels are okay!) Splat: Attempt and fail a trick before “landing” on the ground

Attempt and fail a trick before “landing” on the ground A New Adventure: Help Howard in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Help Howard in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Resourceful: Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts

Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts Co-Signing: Complete all Tech Stashes

Complete all Tech Stashes You’re Gonna Need Help: Complete “Surface Tension”

Complete “Surface Tension” New York, New York: Complete all Photo Ops

Complete all Photo Ops Antidote: Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of Anti-Venom status

Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of Anti-Venom status A New Suit: Acquire the Black Suit

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released on October 20, 2023. It will be interesting to see just how accurate the leaks and reports are when the title officially drops later this month.