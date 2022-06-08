Modern Warfare 2 might get a map editor according to leaks

Modern Warfare 2, not to be confused with the 2009 entry in the franchise, is the sequel to the 2019 reboot. The game is set to be released this October, and it has yet to release its first trailer, but a trusted source has dropped new information.

The big reveal of the highly-anticipated nineteenth entry in the venerable franchise is set to take place on June 9, 2022. The Summer Games Fest will be an official reveal of the game's features. Before that, however, fans have a questionable sneak peek at the possible new gameplay details.

Modern Warfare 2 map editor

Ralph @RalphsValve



Exclusive: Modern Warfare II to introduce a Map Editor into Call of DutyExclusive: whatifgaming.com/modern-warfare… Modern Warfare II to introduce a Map Editor into Call of DutyExclusive: whatifgaming.com/modern-warfare…

Modern Warfare 2 had a solid schedule in place, but leakers have a way of messing those up for gamers' benefit. While these leaks aren't official announcements and should be taken with a pinch of salt, trusted leaker RaphsValve seems assured of his latest piece of information.

On June 6, Ralph mentioned in their Tweet that the game would feature a level editor. A map editor would be a new feature for the franchise, but Ralph suggests it will be relatively simple. The leaker described small changes such as customized spawn points and new objective locations.

Redesigning maps will be done offline, and could be part of a 'community-led effort' to introduce a constant flow of maps. While this likely won't be Infinity Ward's answer to Mario Maker, it could bring in new ideas.

However, the mapmaker seems to be working from the template of the existing maps to make changes. This is less of a map-making system, and more of a way to make slight changes.

Ralph also stated that the aesthetics of the map would be open to editors. Players could theoretically move or remove things like crates and shipping containers. Though this remains questionable, new maps might be a great way to shake up the online shooter.

Official information about Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 was confirmed in late April with a Tweet from Infinity Ward. Though fans have been holding their breath for the big reveal, the first big news was made by leakers, as usual.

The first trailer for the game is set to be revealed only two days after this leak was dropped. Fans may have this piece of information confirmed or denied at the upcoming Summer Game Fest event very soon.

The map editor system has many fans very excited. If Ralph's claims are accurate, the beloved classic maps will also be available to players. Fans would be extremely excited to get their hands on maps like Rust, Terminal, and Highrise.

Given that a level editor is a new idea for the franchise, fans will have to wait and see how it's executed. Though it remains speculative, Infinity Ward would do well to keep the idea in mind if they haven't put it in the game already.

Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the year, and Ralph's leak could be a welcome preview of its possible success.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far