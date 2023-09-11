New leak hints at rumored EA FC 24 Pepsi promo providing free packs in Ultimate Team

A recent leak on social media suggests that EA Sports and Pepsi will come together to release a brand new promo in the upcoming EA FC 24 title. The game is yet to be released across the globe, and Twitter is already replete with rumors and speculations regarding this event. If this proves to be true, this could be a unique occurrence in the history of the franchise.

The first promo of the EA FC 24 game cycle has already been revealed, with EA Sports rewarding gamers who purchase the Ultimate Edition of the game with an early-access exclusive event.

While this is a first in the franchise as well, the addition of this rumored Pepsi promo will certainly take the community by storm due to its new perks.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from social media.

The rumored Pepsi promo will offer free packs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

If social media leaks are to be believed, EA FC 24 will feature arguably the most unique promo in the history of the series within the first month itself. A recent leak has hinted at the arrival of a Pepsi promo early in the game, providing gamers with free packs and items in Ultimate Team based on their purchases of a Pepsi bottle in real life.

This is potentially a game-changing new feature, as it will seamlessly combine real-life money with in-game content without the direct involvement of microtransactions.

When will the Pepsi promo be released in EA FC 24?

Based on the information provided by the latest rumors, the event will commence 20 days from now, on October 1, possibly being the first official event to be introduced after the release of the Standard edition of the game.

This will be an anomaly compared to previous years, where EA Sports has opted to go for Ones to Watch as the very first event. The OTW event is the perfect way to start the season, as it commemorates the various high-profile transfers that took place over the summer in the world of football.

However, it is yet to be disclosed whether the Pepsi event will just be a special offer or a full-fledged promo.

What will the Pepsi promo include in EA FC 24?

Based on various leaks on Twitter, fans have already begun to find Pepsi bottles with codes pertaining to the upcoming game.

If this speculation proves to be accurate, gamers will be able to redeem these codes in Ultimate Team to unlock packs and items, providing them with free content upon the purchase of a refreshing drink.