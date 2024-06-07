Summer Game Fest 2024 and Ubisoft Forward rumor is disappointing news for Ghost Recon fans

The Summer Game Fest 2024 is looming on the horizon and anonymous leakers have released certain information regarding Ubisoft Forward and the Ghost Recon series. Although some consider the tactical shooter series as a husk of its former self, many still enjoy its action-oriented gameplay. But if the rumors are true, Ghost Recon fans will be in for a huge disappointment during the Summer Game Fest 2024.

As per the latest leaks, the next rumored mainline game, titled Project Over, won't make an appearance during the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event. Many in the Ghost Recon community were hoping to see Project Over soon, especially since the cancellation of Frontline.

Stick with us, as we dive into the new information regarding the Summer Game Fest 2024 that might leave the fans of this tactical shooter franchise disappointed during Ubisoft Forward.

Leakers claim Ghost Recon Project Over won't be showcased during Ubisoft Forward or Summer Game Fest 2024

Various sources reported on the next mainline GR title a few months back. According to a report by Insider Gaming, Ubisoft aims to release the Project Over in 2025 or 2026.

This led many to wonder if the French publishing giant will share the first look of the game during Summer Fest 2024 or Ubisoft Forward 2024. However, according to the leaked information, that won't be the case.

Leakers have claimed that Project Over will not be announced during either showcase, and this has disappointed fans. Many were looking forward to a proper mainline Ghost Recon entry focusing on single-player and tactical squad gameplay similar to the old games like the original or Advanced Warfighter.

The live service approach to the series is a bit controversial, to say the least, as it strayed away from the series' core mechanics in favor of the action-oriented, co-op looter shooter gameplay loop. But many enjoyed both Breakpoint and Wildlands nonetheless and were looking forward to what was next, especially after the cancellation of the battle royale project titled Frontline.

The future of the franchise remains uncertain, but hopefully, a new GR game might surprise us during the SGF 2024 or Ubisoft's showcase.

