Wuthering Waves 2.7 banners leaked

Kuro Games has announced the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.7 characters via the latest drip marketing campaign. Based on the official information, Galbrena and Qiuyuan are 5-star Resonators featured in the patch. Seele Leaks, a credible third-party source, further discloses all the banner characters from version 2.7, including the reruns and 4-stars.This article further discusses the recent speculations about the WuWa 2.7 banners.Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change with the final release. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.Wuthering Waves 2.7 banner characters, according to leaks2.7 | New Banners via Seele byu/Ill-Occasion7390 inWutheringWavesLeaksWuthering Waves 2.7 drip marketing featured two highly anticipated characters. Between them, Galbrena is a pistol user from the Fusion element, who is expected to take on the DPS role. She is also portrayed as a seasoned Tacet Discord hunter with countless battle experiences. In contrast, Qiuyuan is a humble swordsmaster from Huanglong, and he is confirmed to join the Aero roster.Both the Resonators will be obtainable from the gacha banners, which will also feature several other playable units, including two reruns. According to Seele Leaks, players can obtain the following characters during version 2.7:Phase 1 banner charactersGalbrena (5-star): Fusion, PistolLupa (5-star): Fusion, BroadladeSanhua (4-star): Glacio, SwordMortefi (4-star): Fusion, PistolLumi (4-star): Electro, BroadladePhase 2 banner charactersQiuyuan (5-star): Aero, SwordZani (5-star): Spectro, BroadladeYangyang (4-star): Aero, SwordTaoqi (4-star): Havoc, BroadladeDanjin (4-star): Havoc, SwordAlso read: Wuthering Waves Qiuyuan signature weapon leakedMost players will be leaning towards Galbrena, given her compelling background and character design. Fans are also excited about the upcoming story, which will presumably explore more factions, including the one she belongs to. The future quests could also bring Rover back to Huanglong. In that case, Qiuyuan will potentially take the center stage.We learn more about the game’s direction in the next livestream event. The Special Program will also confirm the banner phases and rerun characters. Players can also expect to see an official gameplay showcase of both Galbrena and Qiuyuan sometime in the future.Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.