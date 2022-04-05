Rune Factory 5 Festivals: Calenders, directives, and how to win the best rewards

Rune Factory 5 users have lots of activities to do. Tasks such as farming, taming monsters, completing requests, and more will have them consumed in their day-to-day lives.

However, there are also fun activities during Festivals that allow them to take a break from their everyday adventures. Here is what gamers can expect from the festivals and how to earn some great rewards.

Rune Factory 5 Festivals details

Part of the fun of this RPG simulation game is that players can spend time forging relationships with the NPCs they come across in-game. Building friendships and even advancing to dating is a massive aspect of the social portion of Rune Factory 5.

But users can also take part in the fun at Festivals with their friends and companions, which can also help them blossom their budding friendships.

What gamers can expect by going to a festival

There are numerous activities that they will be able to participate in when they go to a Festival in Rune Factory 5. Most of these activities will be mini-game-type competitions that players can compete in to fight for bragging rights and some fantastic items.

As they progress in their journey and move through the years, these competitions will become more and more difficult.

Type of activities featured in Festival and Calendar

There will be different activities for users to complete at the Festival, and a majority of that comes down to what time of year it is in-game. Different seasons will have different weather and, thus, various activities.

This is great for allowing gamers to have a little bit of variety in these activities as they make their way through the years. The Festivals will include the following:

Spring

Cooking Contest

Bean Toss Contest

Fish Variety Contest

Flower Festival

Spring Harvest Festival

Summer

Beach Day

Buff-a-Move

Buddy Battle

Seaside Lights Festival

Summer Harvest Festival

Autumn

Handicraft Contest

Valentine's Day

Eating Contest

White Day

Autumn Harvest Festival

Winter

Snow Brawl

Squid Catch Contest

Christmas

Winter Harvest Festival

Players can earn rewards from Festivals

As gamers progress through these tasks, they can gain enhanced rewards the better they do (Image via Rune Factory 5)

By participating in the Festivals, users will be able to earn special rewards such as weapons, enhanced stats, and even recipe bread. As they progress through these tasks, they can gain enhanced rewards the better they do.

Because of this, gamers will want to try their best to gain the most rewards. However, they can always perfect their skills and try again later.

Directives from Festival

Players must have a certain amount of directives to participate in some of the festivals. Directives are Rune Factory 5's version of Order, and these can be used for Festivals and expanding and enhancing the village of Rigbarth.

Users who want to participate in certain activities will look to spend 1000p - 1500p directives for the event and be penalized 1000p to cancel it.

