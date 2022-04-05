Rune Factory 5 guide: What is the Flower Festival and what happens there

There are many things that players get to look forward to in Rune Factory 5, with Rigbarth offering a ton of missions, quests, and events for players to participate in.

In the role-playing simulation game created by Hakama Inc for the Nintendo Switch, adventurers get to play as characters who have lost all his memories and land themselves in the town of Rigbarth. In this town, they go around helping people, cooking, farming, and going out on monster-slaying and monster capturing adventures.

Rune Factory North America @RuneFactory_NA



What's your favorite season, Rangers? Spring has sprung on Rigbarth's Sainte-Coquille Street! In #RuneFactory5 , the colorful cerezo trees down this road change as the year goes by...but in springtime, they're a brilliant pink!What's your favorite season, Rangers? Spring has sprung on Rigbarth's Sainte-Coquille Street! In #RuneFactory5, the colorful cerezo trees down this road change as the year goes by...but in springtime, they're a brilliant pink! 🌸What's your favorite season, Rangers? https://t.co/GKOMCxWRNi

The title provides a great immersive experience, which even includes festivals. Season Cycle is consistent in Rune Factory 5, and each one comes with its events.

One such festival is the Flower Festival which takes place in Spring. Many players new to the franchise or even to the game have been having trouble figuring out what the Flower Festival is and what they should be doing in it. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out.

Everything to know about the Flower Festival in Rune Factory 5

Rune Factory North America @RuneFactory_NA



Have you been getting along with the residents of Rigbarth? When you're preparing to jump into a dungeon, which of your neighbors do you bring along in your party? ⚔️ Over a week has passed since the release of #RuneFactory5 ! Time sure flies when you're working with SEED!Have you been getting along with the residents of Rigbarth? When you're preparing to jump into a dungeon, which of your neighbors do you bring along in your party? ⚔️ Over a week has passed since the release of #RuneFactory5! Time sure flies when you're working with SEED! 🎉 Have you been getting along with the residents of Rigbarth? When you're preparing to jump into a dungeon, which of your neighbors do you bring along in your party? ⚔️ https://t.co/KIezFcgR48

In Rune Factory 5, the Flower Festival occurs during the Spring Season, more accurately on the 19th of Spring in the game.

During this time in the title, the Cherry Blossoms bloom, and everything around Rigbarth smells nice and pleasant, as depicted by the characters in the game. However, for the festival to occur, players will need to first initiate it. Hence, to take part in the Flower Festival, adventurers will need to,

Talk to Eliza in SEED HQ and initiate the Flower Festival in the game through her. It's important to note here that hosting the event will not be cheap, and the adventurer will need to shell out some SEED points for it to occur.

The Flower Festival is a couples event in Rune Factory 5. Hence, it's not recommended that players host one in the game's early stages. It's essential to wait till they have made some romantic bonds with other NPCs in the game before looking to participate in it.

Players will be able to create romantic bonds in the game by taking their chosen partners onto Dates. After taking them to three Dates, they will be able to be then able to propose to their partner.

The Flower Festival is an event where adventurers will be able to strengthen their bonds with their partners. When players attend the festival, the partner will grow stronger and even closer to the adventurer. The festival is one of the best ways to deepen their bond.

It’s advised that players not look to host the Flower Festival in Year 1 as they will need a partner to make the most of it. The SEED Points that they get till now are better spent on obtaining Licenses as well as Recipes, and Storage Expansions, to make some aspects of the game easier to deal with.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar