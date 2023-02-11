s1mple CS:GO Settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyljev is a professional CS:GO player from Ukraine who is a member of Natus Vincere (NAVI). He is mostly seen playing the AWP-er role and is also considered one of the best players to handle that sniper rifle. Over the years, the Ukrainian has shown the community some impossible clutches and won many tournaments associated with CS:GO.
He is undoubtedly one of the key pillars of the Counter-Strike community as his legendary playstyle has inspired many gamers playing competitive CS. As s1mple kicked off the year playing with his team in Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Katowice 2023, many readers are interested in learning about his CS:GO settings.
Everything fans need to know about s1mple's CS:GO settings in 2023
His mechanical prowess quite easily surpasses many professionals in the Counter Strike competitive scene. One crucial factor that has likely kept him at the top of his game is his in-game settings. Mentioned below are all the known CS:GO settings that s1mple has been using in 2023.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 3.09
- eDPI: 1236
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: 0
Crosshair settings
- Drawoutline: 0
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 4
- Blue: 0
- Green: 0
- Red: 255
- Dot: 0
- Gap: 3
- Size: 2
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Presetpos: 3
- Shift Left Amt: 1.5
- Shift Right Amt: 0.75
- Recoil: 0
- Righthand: 1
Bob
- Lower Amt: 21
- Amt Lat: 0.33
- Amt Vert: 0.14
- Cycle: 0.98
Launch Options
-freq 240 -novid -console -tickrate 128 +fps_max 0
Video Settings
Video
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 119%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Global Shadow Quality: Very Low
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Streaming: Disabled
- Effect Detail: Low
- Shader Detail: Low
- Boost Player Contrast: Disabled
- Multicore Rendering: Enabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA
- FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Triple-Monitor Mode: Disabled
- Use Uber Shaders: Enabled
Monitor Settings
Game Settings
- DyAc: Off
- Black eQualizer: 10
- Color Vibrance: 12
- Low Blue Light: 0
- Instant Mode: On
Picture settings
- Picture Mode: Standard
- Brightness: 80
- Contrast: 60
- Sharpness: 7
- Gamma: Gamma 2
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: High
Graphic Card settings
- Display Vibrance: 50%
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White
- Keyboard: Logitech G715
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
- Earphones: Sennheiser CX 300S
- Mousepad: Logitech G640 Black
- Webcam: Logitech C920
- Chair: AndaSeat NAVI Edition Yellow
PC Specs
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
- Motherboard: GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Ultra
Players who wish to replicate s1mple's success in their CS:GO gameplay can use his settings. However, it is recommended to make tweaks according to preference.
s1mple has been one of the most consistent members of NAVI since 2016. Fans cannot even imagine this squad without him at the moment. He presented some legendary moments in Counter-Strike's esports history. From taking impossible no-scope kills with AWP while jumping to baiting an enemy to falling for a weapon, his playstyle has a poetic appeal to it, which many players aspire to achieve.