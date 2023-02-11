s1mple CS:GO Settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyljev is a professional CS:GO player from Ukraine who is a member of Natus Vincere (NAVI). He is mostly seen playing the AWP-er role and is also considered one of the best players to handle that sniper rifle. Over the years, the Ukrainian has shown the community some impossible clutches and won many tournaments associated with CS:GO.

He is undoubtedly one of the key pillars of the Counter-Strike community as his legendary playstyle has inspired many gamers playing competitive CS. As s1mple kicked off the year playing with his team in Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Katowice 2023, many readers are interested in learning about his CS:GO settings.

Everything fans need to know about s1mple's CS:GO settings in 2023

His mechanical prowess quite easily surpasses many professionals in the Counter Strike competitive scene. One crucial factor that has likely kept him at the top of his game is his in-game settings. Mentioned below are all the known CS:GO settings that s1mple has been using in 2023.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 3.09

eDPI: 1236

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 4

Blue: 0

Green: 0

Red: 255

Dot: 0

Gap: 3

Size: 2

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Presetpos: 3

Shift Left Amt: 1.5

Shift Right Amt: 0.75

Recoil: 0

Righthand: 1

Bob

Lower Amt: 21

Amt Lat: 0.33

Amt Vert: 0.14

Cycle: 0.98

Launch Options

-freq 240 -novid -console -tickrate 128 +fps_max 0

Video Settings

Video

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 119%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Global Shadow Quality: Very Low

Model/Texture Detail: Low

Texture Streaming: Disabled

Effect Detail: Low

Shader Detail: Low

Boost Player Contrast: Disabled

Multicore Rendering: Enabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA

FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Disabled

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Motion Blur: Disabled

Triple-Monitor Mode: Disabled

Use Uber Shaders: Enabled

Monitor Settings

Game Settings

DyAc: Off

Black eQualizer: 10

Color Vibrance: 12

Low Blue Light: 0

Instant Mode: On

Picture settings

Picture Mode: Standard

Brightness: 80

Contrast: 60

Sharpness: 7

Gamma: Gamma 2

Color Temperature: Normal

AMA: High

Graphic Card settings

Display Vibrance: 50%

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight White

Keyboard: Logitech G715

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Earphones: Sennheiser CX 300S

Mousepad: Logitech G640 Black

Webcam: Logitech C920

Chair: AndaSeat NAVI Edition Yellow

PC Specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

Motherboard: GIGABYTE X570 AORUS Ultra

Players who wish to replicate s1mple's success in their CS:GO gameplay can use his settings. However, it is recommended to make tweaks according to preference.

s1mple has been one of the most consistent members of NAVI since 2016. Fans cannot even imagine this squad without him at the moment. He presented some legendary moments in Counter-Strike's esports history. From taking impossible no-scope kills with AWP while jumping to baiting an enemy to falling for a weapon, his playstyle has a poetic appeal to it, which many players aspire to achieve.

