Heroic vs NAVI at CS:GO IEM Katowice 2023 Semi-final: Predictions, where to watch, and more

CS:GO's Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Katowice 2023 kicked off on February 1, 2023, featuring twenty-four of the best rosters from all over the world. After ten days of enthralling matchups, only four teams remain in contention for the IEM title and a grand million-dollar prize pool.

Day 2 of the IEM Katowice 2023 Playoffs will feature both the semi-finals matchups being played out. In the first match of the day, the Danish organization Heroic will take on Ukrainian powerhouse Natus Vincere in a best-of-three matchup. The winner will proceed to meet the winner of G2 vs Liquid in the Grand Finals, whereas the loser will be eliminated.

Heroic vs NAVI- Who will win this Semi-final matchup of CS:GO's IEM Katowice 2023?

Predictions

Heroic and NAVI are inevitably among the most procifient CS:GO teams in recent times. Both teams have had a notable presence in recent Majors as well, with Heroic's runner-up performance at the IEM Rio Major 2022, and NAVI's second-place finish at PGL Major Antwerp 2022 and victory at PGL Stockholm 2021.

Heroic is a roster of young talent led by the veteran AWPer and in-game leader - cadiaN. The roster has a core that has been playing together since early 2020. With the addition of young talents like sjuush and Jabbi in recent times, Heroic has risen to the ranks of one of CS:GO's finest teams.

NAVI, on the other hand, is an established roster of remarkably talented individuals like s1mple, b1t, and experienced players like Perfecto and electroNic. The only weak link on NAVI's roster is their wavering fifth-man spot, which has slowed down the team's progress in recent times.

Currently, NAVI has npl as their fifth man. However, the Ukrainian youngster was just recently promoted to the main roster from NAVI's Junior squad, and has not yet had the time to get fully ingrained into the squad.

Given the current form both teams are in, Heroic have a fair advantage. The Danish roster has been in their best form throughout IEM Katowice 2023, and has the momentum to bulldoze through any of CS:GO's most competent teams. NAVI may give Heroic a good run for their money. However, given the incredible form they are in, fans can expect Heroic to win this semi-final matchup.

Head-to-head

The current core of Heroic and NAVI have played against each other in a total of 12 matches before. NAVI has won 11 of those matches, leaving Heroic with just one series victory. The Ukrainian side has also won 22 out of the 31 maps they've played against each other.

Recent results

Heroic was among the 8 teams that directly qualified for the IEM Katowice Group Stage. The Danish roster secured a victory in all 3 of their Group Stage matchups, dominating teams like OG, Complexity, and Vitality. Having completed their group bracket in the first place, Heroic earned a direct entry into the semi-finals.

NAVI was also among the 8 directly qualified Group Stage teams, similar to Heroic. NAVI maintained a 2-1 run in their group matches, after defeating Cloud9 and Team Liquid, and losing to G2 Esports. They defeated Outsiders in the quarter-finals to qualify for the IEM Katowice 2023 semi-finals.

Potential lineups

Natus Vincere

Oleksandr " s1mple " Kostyliev

" Kostyliev Denis " electroNic " Sharipov (IGL)

" Sharipov (IGL) Ilya " Perfecto " Zalutskiy

" Zalutskiy Valerii " b1t " Vakhovskyi

" Vakhovskyi Andrii " npl " Kukharskyi

" Kukharskyi Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Coach)

Heroic

Martin " stavn " Lund

" Lund Casper " cadiaN " Møller (IGL)

" Møller (IGL) René " TeSeS " Madsen

" Madsen Rasmus " sjuush " Beck

" Beck Jakob " Jabbi " Nygaard

" Nygaard Richard "Xizt" Landström (Coach)

Where to watch

CS:GO fans can watch the IEM Katowice 2023 Playoffs live on ESL CS:GO's official Twitch channel using this link. Heroic will take on Natus Vincere on February 11, 2023, at 6:30 am PST/ 3:30 pm CET/ 8 pm IST.

