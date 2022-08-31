Saints Row (2022): 5 best clothing stores for character customization

The Saints Row series has always prided itself on its extensive customization options. From character and vehicle customization to clothing and accessories, fans have always had the tools to express themselves in their desired manner. Developer Volition's latest reboot of the series continues this tradition, with dozens of new stores for players to buy cosmetics from.

This time around, these have been split into two types on the map of Santo Ileso, major showrooms and smaller stalls. Let's explore the best the former has to offer.

Here are the 7 best stores to purchase clothing options from in Saints Row (2022)

1) Planet Saints

The most popular clothing store is back (Screenshot via Saints Row)

With a surprise return to this new reboot, Planet Saints made it over from the franchise's previous entries. It must be noted that, unlike other options on this list, Planet Saints is classified as a Criminal Venture. Therefore, players will need the appropriate amount of money to set up the establishment on the Empire map and then unlock it at later Tiers. In addition to being the hub for a series of truck-stealing side-activities, it also boasts a variety of Saints-themed merchandise available for purchase. These include caps, jackets, slip-ons, and many other stylish options, all clad in the iconic Saints royal purple color.

2) The Swole Hole

The ideal clothing store for gymgoers and sports fans (Screenshot via Saints Row)

The Swole Hole is the best place to go to in Santo Ileso for those looking to fulfill their gym bro needs. From athletic wear like compressions and tracksuits, to football helmets and running sneakers, there is something for all kinds of sports fans here. This particular store is located in the southern part of the East Flats area.

3) Impressions

You're certainly bound to make an impression with this one (Screenshot via Saints Row)

Want to try out something luxurious? In this case, players should look no further than Impressions, with the store featuring a myriad of expensive clothing to check out. Button-up shirts with vests, alligator skin pants, and many more allow for a gentlemanly esthetic. Accessories are also a thing, including jewelry pearl necklaces and designer wristwatches. Players can pay this store a visit while they are in Lakeshore South.

4) #TRENDING

Trendy, just like its name (Screenshot via Saints Row)

As the name sugests, #TRENDING is all about what's hip and quirky. Players will find a fairly varied assortment of clothes and items to purchase here. Sunglasses, crop tops, and hoodies are this store's speciality. Furthermore, buyers can also pick up headphones to use as headwear here. It is located in the Marina West region of Santo Ileso.

4) Let's Pretend

Let your imagination run wild (Screenshot via Saints Row)

Another Criminal Venture unlocked around the same time as Planet Saints, Let's Pretend brings the zany, outlandish attire it's known for to Santo Ileso. Players will be able to fulfill their cosplay and mascot needs here, thanks to a variety of body suits and costumes. Furthermore, there are plenty of of funny hats and masks for players to don. Since it is a Criminal Venture, it can be set up in any part of the Empire map with a vacant lot.

5) Leather & Lace

Ready for some naughty times? (Screenshot via Saints Row)

This is the third and final of the few returning shops from previous Saints Row games and the first in that regard to open up to players. As always, it appeals to the rebel and risque crowd. At this store, players can find vests, boots, gloves, a healthy variety of innerwear, and even some masks and chokers. As a whole, it may not be as much of an extensive list as previous games, but it is still something worthwhile. This nostalgic store is located in El Dorado in the new reboot.

Saints Row (2022) is an open-world action adventure game depicting the rise of a newly formed gang called the Saints under the leadership of the player character, known as the Boss. WIth partners-in-crime Neenah, Elijah, and Kevin, the group must fight against the other factions reigning over the city of Santo Ileso. Interested readers can check out our review of the game here.

Released on August 23, 2022, this game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S