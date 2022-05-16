Salt and Sacrifice: How to get to Bol Gerahn

Ska Studios' latest game Salt and Sacrifice improves upon its predecessors for a familiar experience that still has unique features on display. Salt and Sacrifice is a sidescroller action RPG inspired by FromSoftware's iconic Souls series. It sees players explore a dangerous world in pursuit of powerful Mages.

This entertaining journey will take players through a variety of peculiar locales, from forests to castles. One of these is Bol Gerahn, encountered fairly early into the game. However, the process of getting to it isn't very clear-cut. The article below will show readers how to reach this location.

Here's how to get to Bol Gerahn in Salt and Sacrifice

The path is filled with peril (Images via Ska Studios)

First and foremost, players will need to get to Ashbourne Village. Here, they must uncover a Mage Hunt and devour at least one named Mage (essentially a boss). Following this, players must return to Ashbourne Village and traverse the floating platforms on the left side of the map. Using the grappling hook to swing across the gaps, they will eventually reach a tree with a face carved onto the side of it.

Obviously, it is a talking tree and speaking to it after vanquishing the aforementioned boss will make the tree say: "I speak the language of the Mirrorgate. Will you follow it to Bol Gerahn?" Answering "Yes" will reward players with a Mirrorgate Rune. Following this, the Bol Gerahn destination rune combination will be displayed. This can then be used at the portal in Pardoner’s Vale to travel to Bol Gerahn.

If you're having trouble locating a Mage Hunt, check out the entrance below the floating platforms that lead to the talking tree. This reveals the Mage Arzhan-Tin for the Hunt. Players can follow the trail leading to the boss fight.

What to do in Bol Gerahn

It is the second key area players will visit in the game and begins with the Desolate Plains desert area. Here, players can uncover forgotten ruins to explore and cave networks to traverse through. It features the Temple of Bol Gerahn, a tomb of great tragedy. Attempting to reach the Temple will eventually lead to the boss called the Hate-Cursed Matriarch. Besides that, there are a handful of Mage Hunts to engage in as well.

What is Salt and Sacrifice about?

Ska Studios @skastudios



Playstation Store:

Epic Games Store:

Salt and Sacrifice is available now worldwide on PS4/PS5/Epic Games Store.

Developed and published by Ska Studios, their latest RPG is a sequel to 2016's Salt and Sanctuary. The game's once-peaceful land is now ravaged by the Mages, beings of chaotic elemental manifestations. A group called the Marked Inquisitors must rise up against this evil and defeat it.

The core Soulslike RPG gameplay and stamina-driven hack & slash combat is retained from the first game. However, this time, some Monster Hunter elements are present with regards to the wandering Mages. Players can undertake Mage Hunts to track down and destroy Mages. In turn, they drop useful items that can be salvaged and reformed into unique weapons and gear, very much like Capcom's classic monster slaying series.

