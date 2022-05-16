5 best classes in Salt and Sacrifice ranked

After the success of 2016's Salt and Sanctuary, developer Ska Studios went back to the drawing board for the most recent entry. With Salt and Sacrifice, the team retained the same 2D Soulslike/Metroidvania formula.

Players will traverse 2D areas and fight tough enemies while navigating across obstacles. But this time, it is wrapped around a dose of Monster Hunter as well.

Epic Games Store @EpicGames



We had the chance to preview Salt and Sacrifice by



Read more: In a land plagued by powerful and twisted Mages, the condemned Marked Inquisitors take up the hunt.We had the chance to preview Salt and Sacrifice by @skastudios , set to release on the Epic Games Store in early 2022.Read more: epic.gm/salt-and-sacri… In a land plagued by powerful and twisted Mages, the condemned Marked Inquisitors take up the hunt.We had the chance to preview Salt and Sacrifice by @skastudios, set to release on the Epic Games Store in early 2022. Read more: epic.gm/salt-and-sacri… https://t.co/s48pdm0U90

The game has garnered decent reviews, and fans deem it a worthy successor to the original despite design flaws. Those looking to pick it up might be drawn in by many elements, from the dreary 2D visuals to RPG gameplay. For the latter, the game allows picking from eight unique classes, each with its own special talents.

5 most useful Salt and Sacrifice classes

PlayStation @PlayStation Co-op Inquisitors and deadly invasions await in Salt and Sacrifice, out now. Developer James Silva discusses Soulslike influences: play.st/3vUh3tE Co-op Inquisitors and deadly invasions await in Salt and Sacrifice, out now. Developer James Silva discusses Soulslike influences: play.st/3vUh3tE https://t.co/8vpMYMFrjM

5) Assassin

Twirl the blades of death (Image via Ska Studios)

A quick and agile character, the Assassin is adept at dishing out decent damage in a brief time. Players start with the Hunters Daggers, one in each hand for one strike after another. Throwing Knives lets players deal damage from a distance.

With highest points Dexterity and Will, this class is all about keeping the attack combo going. After all, the latter decides the character's stamina, managing which is key to combat flow. Due to its poor block capabilities, dodging enemy attacks is preferable.

Assassin's stats are as follows:

Strength: 5

5 Dexterity: 6

6 Vitality: 5

5 Will: 7

7 Endurance: 5

5 Arcana: 5

5 Conviction: 5

5 Resolve: 5

5 Luck: 5

4) Sage

Employ ranged magic for offense (Image via Ska Studios)

The "mage" class of Salt and Sacrifice, Sage, is all about offense as both physical and arcane attacks. The Iron-Band Stave can be used for both close-range and a homing 3-projectile long-range attack. Additionally, the Channeling Rod casts a single aimed projectile at the target.

With the highest Arcana stat among all, Sage is the best magic user in the game out of the box. Resolve also plays into the mana pool (called Focus) used to cast spells. While it starts off weak, Sage can climb up the ranks as a solid pick. Investing in light armor is a good idea to keep up mobility and grant some level of defense.

Here's how Sage's stats look:

Strength: 5

5 Dexterity: 5

5 Vitality: 5

5 Will: 5

5 Endurance: 5

5 Arcana: 7

7 Conviction: 5

5 Resolve: 6

6 Luck: 5

3) Paladin

Fancy tanky characters? Then the Paladin class is for you. It's built to withstand oncoming attacks. The Palatine Vanguard is its starting melee weapon. On the other hand, the Throwing Axe helps deal with enemies at range. The block mitigation of this class is 95%.

The boost to Vitality and Endurance helps fortify the tanky nature of the class. Meanwhile, Conviction lets players a form of magic using divine glyphs (of the Vanguard weapon), like a damage reduction buff. Be vary of its slow speed, though, as it can be a detriment for some players thanks to relatively low stamina (Will) points.

Check out Paladin's stats:

Strength: 5

5 Dexterity: 5

5 Vitality: 6

6 Will: 5

5 Endurance: 6

6 Arcana: 5

5 Conviction: 6

6 Resolve: 5

5 Luck: 5

2) Cleric

You can even pet the cat in Salt and Sacrifice (Image via Ska Studios)

A melee/support magic class, the Cleric, is perhaps the most unique of the bunch. It starts with the Runed Mace close-range weapon. The long-range attack is a Wooden Crossbow, but since it scales with Dexterity (something the Cleric isn't good for), players might want to pick another ranged weapon. Also, as a Cleric, the defense is on the lower side, so fragility is another factor to consider.

Salt and Sacrifice's Cleric starts with the highest points in Conviction and Resolve, with the latter dictating the spell usability of the character. If there is one reason to put Cleric above all others, it is the handy healing spell. Since Salt and Sacrifice is all about dealing and taking damage, HP recovery will be an invaluable asset during battle.

Here are the Cleric's stats:

Strength: 5

5 Dexterity: 5

5 Vitality: 5

5 Will: 5

5 Endurance: 5

5 Arcana: 5

5 Conviction: 7

7 Resolve: 6

6 Luck: 5

1) Fighter

Get up close and personal (Image via Ska Studios)

Essentially your standard Strength-based character, the Fighter, specializes in dealing a good chunk of damage. Players will start with the Knight's Vanguard melee weapon. The ranged option will be the Throwing Axe, and the class also offers 100% block mitigation.

The highest points in this Salt and Sacrifice class' profile are in Strength - allowing scaling of weapon damage. Then there's Endurance for heavier armor. It is a solid all-rounder as it allows players to play it safe without any significant drawbacks. Do ensure to boost Endurance as the class' slow pace can be a drawback.

Here are the stats for the Fighter class:

Strength : 6

: 6 Dexterity: 5

5 Vitality: 5

5 Will: 5

5 Endurance: 7

7 Arcana: 5

5 Conviction: 5

5 Resolve: 5

5 Luck: 5

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu