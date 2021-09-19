Top 5 Minecraft enchantments for ranged weapons

In Minecraft, players will face many types of hostile mobs trying to kill them. To defeat those monsters, players will have to arm themselves with weapons. Except for tridents, weapons are broadly divided into melee and ranged type.

Melee weapons include swords, axes, pickaxes, and shovels, whereas bows and crossbows are ranged weapons. Using ranged weapons, players can take care of enemies from a safe distance. Charged arrows can deal more damage than a non-enchanted netherite sword.

Players can improve their bows and crossbows using enchantments. This article showcases some of the best enchantments for ranged weapons in Minecraft.

Best enchantments for ranged weapons in Minecraft

5) Mending

Mending enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

Mending enchantment is a must-have enchantment for any item in Minecraft. Items enchanted with Mending are repairable using experience points. Players can apply Mending on their weapons and then never have to worry about repairing them. They can collect XP by defeating mobs and restore weapons' durability points.

But, before enchanting a bow, players should know about its incompatibility. A bow enchanted with Mending cannot have Infinity.

4) Unbreaking

Unbreaking enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

Like Mending, Unbreaking is also a versatile enchantment that players can apply to every tool, weapon, and armor. Unbreaking enchantment reduces the chances of durability points getting used. This way, players can use their weapons for a long time.

Unbreaking becomes necessary if a player is using a bow with Infinity enchantment. Since Infinity is incompatible with Mending, players will need Unbreaking to make their bow last longer in Minecraft.

3) Flame

Bow users can hugely benefit from the Flame enchantment in Minecraft. This enchantment ignites arrows fired from the bow, which can put mobs on fire. Players can get some extra damage by burning mobs with fire.

Players can also use flame arrows to light up TNTs, candles, and campfires. Sadly, this fun-to-use enchantment is only available for bows.

2) Power or Piercing

Power enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

Crossbows are designed to damage multiple enemies simultaneously, while bows are better for single target enemies. Power is a bow-exclusive enchantment that increases damage by (25 * (level + 1))%. Players can apply Power V on their bows to get a 150% damage increase.

For crossbows, players can use the Piercing enchantment. Arrows shot from a crossbow enchanted with Piercing can hit multiple mobs by piercing through them. A crossbow enchanted with Piercing IV can pierce through five mobs and damage all of them.

1) Infinity or Multishot

Multishot enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

Infinity is one of the best enchantments for bows in Minecraft. Players can fire infinite arrows from their Infinity-enchanted bows as long as they have one arrow in their inventory.

Since Infinity is not available for crossbows, players will have to use Multishot instead. A Multishot-enchanted crossbow will shoot three arrows or fireworks instead of one. However, players will still have arrows or fireworks.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

