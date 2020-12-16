The Flame enchantment in Minecraft can be placed on any bow, and will cause players to set their target on fire when they successfully land shots with arrows.

ln the real world and fantasy, soldiers and archers have used flaming arrows to strike at their enemies to cause direct and collateral damage. Minecraft players can have shoot flaming arrows of their very own in-game, thanks to the Flame enchantment.

Minecraft players with the flame enchantment on their bow will be able to shoot flaming arrows that will set targets on fire when a successful arrow shot is landed.

This article will be breaking down what the what the Flame enchantment in Minecraft is and how players can get it on their own bow.

Flame enchantment in Minecraft

The Flame enchantment can be placed on any regular bow that a player has obtained throughout their journey in Minecraft.

Minecraft players who happen to not have a bow yet, can craft one with three pieces of string and three sticks.

The recipe to craft a bow in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

The sticks can quickly be converted from wood planks from any variety of wood logs from trees. The string can be acquired by breaking cobwebs, killing spiders, and from chests throughout many types of hostile structures. These components then just need to be combined at crafting table in order to make a bow.

The Flame only has a single enchantment level, which is Flame I.

The enchantment will cause players to set their target on fire when they successful land a hit with one of their arrows. When an enemy has caught fire due to being struck by an arrow shot from a Flame bow, they will suffer 2 hearts worth of fire damage over five seconds.

This can come in handy, as a great way to deal additional damage to enemies by causing them to suffer damage by being on fire.

Unfortunately, flaming arrows will become normal arrows when encountered by rain or if the player tries to fire one through water.

Getting the Flame enchantment

An enchanting table in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda/Minecraft)

Flame can be placed on any bow by using an enchanting table and expending experience earned by the player and some lapis lazuli.

Higher level enchantments can be placed on weapons by surrounding an enchanting table with additional bookshelves. Minecraft players should note that higher level enchantments will cost an increased amount of experience in order to obtain them.

This enchantment can also be placed on a piece of equipment with an anvil and the correct corresponding enchantment book. Console commands can also be used to grant enchantments for players who do not mind a bit of cheating.

