5 best armor enchantments in Minecraft 1.18

Armory plays a significant role in most survival games, and Minecraft is no different. While the game is well known for its sandbox nature and infinite replayability, the survival aspect makes it truly enjoyable.

The nearly endless worlds come with a plethora of dangers, ranging from natural terrain like ravines and pointed dripstones to hostile monsters like creepers and wither skeletons. To survive against all the perils, players must wear decent and durable armors.

Enchanting armor pieces is a reliable way to increase defensive power in Minecraft. Players can enchant all types of gear, including their armor pieces, to make them more effective at their roles.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

Best enchantments for armors in Minecraft

5) Feather Falling

One wrong step can cause death, so don't forget to use Feather Falling (Image via Mojang)

Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update has made the Overworld a dangerous place. The peaceful biomes now have deep and hazardous caves and crevices. One wrong step can cause the player to fall deep down to the bottom of the caves, resulting in death from fall damage.

Feather Falling has become a necessary enchantment for protection against accidental fall damage. Like Protection enchantments, Feather Falling also has a maximum level of 4. With each level, players gain a 12% fall damage reduction.

At the max level 4, players can avoid 48% of fall damage by wearing boots enchanted with Feather Falling. However, it doesn't guarantee safety every time. Players are still advised to traverse through the Overworld carefully and carry items like a water bucket or powdered snow for an emergency MLG trick.

4) Thorns

Give them a taste of their own medicine using Thorns (Image via Mojang)

Players must fight guardians and elder guardians when raiding the ocean monument. These mobs have an effect called Thorns that causes players to take extra damage when hitting them. Players can use the Thorns enchantment to replicate the same effect on enemies.

The Thorns enchantment causes the attacker to take damage upon hitting the wearer. This enchantment can inflict half to two heart damage on the attacker. Players can use armor with Thorns enchantment to cause some extra damage to enemies.

3) Unbreaking

Save durability points Unbreaking (Image via Mojang)

Unbreaking is a must-have enchantment for every gear in Minecraft. Every usable tool, weapon, or armor has a set number of durability points. Using them will lower the durability points, eventually causing the item to break.

With Unbreaking enchantment, players can make their armor pieces last longer. It lowers the chances of durability getting used up when a player damages their armor.

2) Mending

Just like Unbreaking, Mending is also an all-important enchantment in Minecraft. While Unbreaking makes the item more durable, Mending allows players to repair the item. With these two enchantments combined, players can use their armor forever.

Mending consumes experience points and repairs the durability of the enchanted item. Players can instantly build an XP farm and use it to fix their Mending-enchanted armor pieces.

1) Protection

Protection is one of the best, if not the best, enchantments for armor in Minecraft. It lowers damage from almost all kinds of attacks. Protection has a maximum level of 4, and each level increases the damage reduction by 4%.

Players should also be aware that Protection is incompatible with other varieties of Protection enchantments (Projectile Protection, Fire Protection, and Blast Protection). For general usage, players are better off with Protection as it reduces all damages by 4-16%.

