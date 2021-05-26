Thorns enchantment in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Thorns is a Minecraft armor enchantment that causes entities to take damage when they attack the player.

Thorns I and II can naturally be obtained from drops, trades with certain villagers or loot located in various structures throughout Minecraft.

Meanwhile, Thorn III cannot directly be obtained using an enchantment table. It can only be acquired by using an anvil to combine Thorns I and Thorns II. It can also be obtained by trading with villagers or by finding an enchanted item with Thorns III already applied in a loot chest.

Where to find loot chests with Thorns III enchantment book in Minecraft

Underground structures

Mineshaft

Stronghold

Underwater structures

Ocean Ruins

Aboveground structures

Desert Pyramid

Jungle Pyramid/Jungle Temple

Pillager Outpost

Woodland Mansion

Miscellaneous structures

Dungeon

Where to find loot chests with Thorns III armor in Minecraft

Underwater structures

Shipwreck

Small structures

Ruined nether portal

The Nether

Bastion Remnant

Ruined nether portal

The End

End city

Thorns usage in Minecraft

While wearing any piece of armor with the Thorns enchantment, the wearer has a Level x 15% chance of inflicting anywhere between 1-4 hit points (equal to half to two hearts) of damage on anyone who attacks them. When the attacker lands a hit, whether it be melee or ranged, they will get knocked back when being attacked by the enchantment.

When the player is wearing multiple armored items with the Thorns enchantment, the enchantment stacks. Each piece adds an independent chance of dealing damage to the attacker, as described above. The total amount of damage that can be dealt this way is 4 hit points (equal to 2 hearts).

A chart depicting Thorns damage (via Minecraft Wiki)

While the Thorns enchantment might seem too good to be true, there is one downside. The enchantment applies a durability penalty to the armor, which means that it reduces durability by an additional 2 points when it is inflicting damage. If multiple armor pieces are enchanted with Thorns, the penalty is applied to one piece of armor that is chosen at random, regardless of which Thorns level is applied.

However, to counteract the setback above, the player can add the Unbreaking enchantment to their armor.

It should be noted that Thorns cannot be applied to weapons or tools naturally. The player will have to be in Creative or use game commands in order to apply the enchantment to non-armor items.

