Schedule 1 v0.3.5 patch notes: Everything new added and improved with the latest patch

Schedule 1 is easily among the biggest game releases of 2025 so far — it saw one of the highest active player counts in general when it launched a few weeks back. Since then, the game has been receiving regular updates and patches aimed at improving its prevailing bugs and glitches, with the occasional addition of new, fun elements.

The latest update of Schedule 1 rolled out just a short while back. With v0.3.5, TVGS, the developer, has introduced a new in-game purchasable item and also worked on improving the game's overall performance. That said, mentioned below are the full official patch notes for the latest version of S1, as revealed by the developer.

Full patch notes for Schedule 1 v0.3.5

The latest update of Schedule 1 aims to fix the bugs and glitches from the game (Image via TVGS)

This update adds a brand new purchasable Jukebox. This Jukebox can play any of the 19 tracks in the OST, as well as 8 brand new Jukebox tracks composed by KAESUL. There's also a new storage unit property at the north end of the overpass. I've also started consolidating a number of save files to hopefully improve save/load times and Steam Cloud Sync reliability.

Additions

Added jukebox. Purchaseable from Bleuball's boutique for $1500.

Added storage unit property.

Added save export feature.

Added save import feature.

Tweaks/Improvements

Consolidated a number of individual safe files into larger combined files. This should improve save times and work a bit better with Steam Cloud Sync.

Bug fixes

Fixed loading docks being unselectable at the barn and the docks warehouse.

Fixed online balance being $100 on a fresh save.

I'm hard at work on the next update. It'll include a number of improvements to the employees, including:

Replacing employee beds with lockers.

Item slot filters - used to indicate which items you want to be in different slots.

Transferring employees between properties.

Changing trash can pickup area from circular to square.

Fixing any remaining employee logic/pathfinding bugs.

