Schedule 1: Where to find Eugene Buckley

Eugene Buckley in Schedule 1 is one of the most important starting customers you will need to find and set up trade with. It is important to find customers and provide them with drugs that match their traits to rake in profits. However, finding this character in the game can be a bit of a hassle, as he does not have a fixed spawn point. Instead, he will generally be around certain locations, so you would need to get to the street and market your product to convert him into a customer.

Finding new customers and increasing the business is one of the key aspects of the game. You must provide different characters with different drugs to ensure their needs are met.

This article will highlight the best way to find Eugene Buckley in Schedule 1.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

How to find Eugene Buckley in Schedule 1

Eugene Buckley in Schedule 1 typically hangs out around the Downtown area of the map. However, there is no method to pinpoint his location. Here are a few tips you can use to find the customer and try to satisfy Eugene’s needs:

Eugene Buckley can sometimes be found inside the Casino . It is best to head to the building first and then look inside to find the character, if possible.

. It is best to head to the building first and then look inside to find the character, if possible. If you do not find him inside the Casino, walk around the streets near the building , thoroughly search, and you will eventually bump into him.

, thoroughly search, and you will eventually bump into him. Once you find Eugene Buckley in Schedule 1, you must provide him with some free samples.

Manufacturing drugs before meeting Eugene Buckley in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

To provide free samples to a potential customer, you must prepare some drugs before heading out. Once you find Eugene, you can interact with him and provide him with your product. When interacting with the character, you can see that his Standards are Moderate alongside his Favorite Effects: Schizophrenic, Toxic, and Calming.

Also read: How to get a Bungalow in Schedule 1

Prepare a drug with these effects before reaching out to the contact to increase your chances of success. Eugene Buckley in Schedule 1 is an important contact, as he will also help you unlock the third dealer. This will increase your source of income and help you expand your business around the city.

