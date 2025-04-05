How to unlock the Baseball Bat in Schedule 1

In a game like Schedule 1, where you’re hustling your way from street dealer to drug kingpin, you’re not exactly handed the keys to an armory right away. Early on, you’ll have to make do with whatever you can get your hands on, and one of the best tools you can grab right out of the gate is the Baseball Bat.

Ad

It might not be the flashiest weapon, but don’t sleep on it. The bat is super handy when you need to defend yourself or even make a quick buck.

How to get the Baseball Bat in Schedule 1

You won’t find this item in a shop or as part of a mission reward — you’ve got to go out and grab it yourself. Luckily, it’s not hard to find if you know where to look.

Ad

Trending

Here’s how to get your hands on the Baseball Bat in Schedule 1:

Start at the Motel. This is your main base early in the game, so you should know it well.

Walk north from the motel. There’s a staircase leading down toward the road.

Cross the street and you’ll spot a basketball court surrounded by a metal fence.

Head into the court using the entrance on the southeast corner (the closest gate once you cross the street).

Stick to the right as you walk inside, you’ll see the Baseball Bat lying near the fence.

Ad

Just walk up to it and press E (or the interact button on the controller) to pick it up.

A snap from the Basketball court in Schedule 1 (Image via TVGS)

Read more: All ranks in S1 and what they unlock

Ad

This silent melee weapon is great for situations where pulling out a gun would cause too much noise or unwanted attention. It also doesn’t require ammo, so it’s always ready to swing.

Here’s the real bonus: you can use it to break open ATMs and other lootable objects around the map. Sometimes that quick smash-and-grab can get you a little extra cash without having to deal with a big shootout.

Ad

Just keep in mind, if you go around smashing stuff or attacking people in public, the cops will notice. So be smart about when and where you use it.

Once you’ve picked up the bat, head into your inventory, click on it, and hit “Equip” to set it as your active melee weapon. From there, just left-click or hit the melee button, and your character will swing it. It’s not complicated but gets the job done.

Ad

In a game full of chaos, guns, and constant threats, the Baseball Bat is one of the simplest but most reliable weapons you can find. It’s quiet, free, and can save your life in more ways than one, especially early on when you’re still getting your operation off the ground.

So, before you start building your empire in Schedule 1, take a quick detour to the basketball court and grab that bat.

Ad

Also read: How to Fix a Stuck Employee in S1

Check out our other Schedule 1 articles on Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Ghosh Bhargav is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Call of Duty titles. His lifelong love for video games propelled him to pursue this career despite his background in engineering, and he finds it incredibly rewarding so far.



Bhargav relies on trustworthy sources and meticulous fact-checking practices as he strives to deliver accurate and up-to-date content. His articles have fetched over 300K views in just a few months. YouTuber Pewdiepie’s career trajectory has always inspired him.



Bhargav's gaming journey began at a young age with Super Mario Bros, and he loves to relive the fond memories he associates with the franchise. Currently, he plays a variety of single-player and multiplayer titles on PC, with Assassin's Creed Black Flag being one of those games he would readily drop into given a Jumanji-type scenario.



He recommends the Red Dead or Grand Theft Auto series to beginners as their immersive gameplay bridges the gap between real life and virtual play. Bhargav’s creativity is not just limited to writing. He also enjoys giving life to his imagination via sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.