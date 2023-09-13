Scottie’s Mansion event in Monopoly Go: All rewards, how to win, and more

Monopoly Go has brought a new Scottie’s Mansion event to celebrate Scottie, Mr. Monopoly’s trusted canine companion. A new Epic Myth season is currently underway in Scopely’s highly social title. The rewards for completing each milestone in this four-day event will help you complete this season’s objectives faster. Scottie’s Mansion event in Monopoly went live on September 13, 2023, and will run until September 17, 2023.

The new event brings plenty of Cash rewards, free dice rolls, sticker packs, and other rewards for the tycoons of the game. This article gathers every crucial piece of information regarding this new event in one place.

Scottie’s Mansion event in Monopoly Go brings some of the best rewards

Scottie chilling in his mansion (Image via Facebook/Monopoly Go)

There are 42 milestones in the Scottie’s Mansion event in Monopoly Go. You will need to gather the requisite points for each of them to collect the rewards.

Scottie’s Mansion milestones Points Rewards 1 5 Cash rewards 2 10 10 dice rolls 3 10 Green Sticker Pack 4 80 125 dice rolls 5 15 Cash rewards 6 20 Green Sticker Pack 7 25 Cash rewards 8 150 220 dice rolls 9 25 Cash rewards 10 30 15 Mins Rent Frenzy 11 35 Green Sticker Pack 12 40 Cash rewards 13 425 Cash rewards 14 45 Cash rewards 15 50 Orange Sticker Pack 16 55 Cash rewards 17 800 900 dice rolls 18 60 Cash rewards 19 70 Pink Sticker Pack 20 80 Cash rewards 21 1.2K 1.3K dice rolls 22 100 15 Mins High Roller 23 120 Orange Sticker Pack 24 130 Cash rewards 25 1.8K 1.6K dice rolls 26 150 Cash rewards 27 250 Blue Sticker Pack 28 275 200 dice rolls 29 300 Cash Boost 30 2.5k Scottie Sleeping Token 31 300 225 dice rolls 32 400 Blue Sticker Pack 33 500 Cash rewards 34 4.5K 4K dice rolls 35 600 Purple Sticker Pack 36 700 20 Min Cash Grab 37 800 500 dice rolls 38 3.5K Cash rewards 39 900 700 dice rolls 40 1K Gold Blue Sticker Pack 41 1.1K Cash rewards 42 6.5K Gold Blue Sticker Pack and 6.5K dice rolls

The Sticker Packs you gather from the ‘Rewards’ section will fetch you stickers. Gathering new ones will help you complete different albums faster and collect the rewards before the Epic Myths season ends. You can trade extra stickers with your friends to earn more exciting prizes.

How to win the Scottie’s Mansion event

You need to gather points (Dog Collars) by traveling around your Monopoly Go Board and completing milestones. These collars are on different tiles on your board. Each time you land on these tiles, you will earn two points. You will also get rewards for collecting the required points to complete a milestone.

However, completing the milestones with more than 1,000 requisite points will be challenging. You can use high rollers like x5 or x10 to collect 10 or 20 points at once, but it will also take away the same number of dice rolls in return.

Since dice are the scarcest assets in the game, try to capitalize on the chances of getting free dice rolls.

The dog collars are scattered around the board in this event. Thus, it will be harder to complete it than other events that require you to land on some specific tiles to accrue points. Saving your dice rolls will improve your chances of winning the Scottie’s Mansion event in Monopoly Go.

