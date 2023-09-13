Esports & Gaming
  Scottie's Mansion event in Monopoly Go: All rewards, how to win, and more

Scottie’s Mansion event in Monopoly Go: All rewards, how to win, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Modified Sep 13, 2023 20:17 GMT
Scottie
Mr. Monopoly and Scottie in Scottie's Mansion event (Image via Scopely)

Monopoly Go has brought a new Scottie’s Mansion event to celebrate Scottie, Mr. Monopoly’s trusted canine companion. A new Epic Myth season is currently underway in Scopely’s highly social title. The rewards for completing each milestone in this four-day event will help you complete this season’s objectives faster. Scottie’s Mansion event in Monopoly went live on September 13, 2023, and will run until September 17, 2023.

The new event brings plenty of Cash rewards, free dice rolls, sticker packs, and other rewards for the tycoons of the game. This article gathers every crucial piece of information regarding this new event in one place.

Scottie’s Mansion event in Monopoly Go brings some of the best rewards

Scottie chilling in his mansion (Image via Facebook/Monopoly Go)

There are 42 milestones in the Scottie’s Mansion event in Monopoly Go. You will need to gather the requisite points for each of them to collect the rewards.

Scottie’s Mansion milestones

Points

Rewards

1

5

Cash rewards

2

10

10 dice rolls

3

10

Green Sticker Pack

4

80

125 dice rolls

5

15

Cash rewards

6

20

Green Sticker Pack

7

25

Cash rewards

8

150

220 dice rolls

9

25

Cash rewards

10

30

15 Mins Rent Frenzy

11

35

Green Sticker Pack

12

40

Cash rewards

13

425

Cash rewards

14

45

Cash rewards

15

50

Orange Sticker Pack

16

55

Cash rewards

17

800

900 dice rolls

18

60

Cash rewards

19

70

Pink Sticker Pack

20

80

Cash rewards

21

1.2K

1.3K dice rolls

22

100

15 Mins High Roller

23

120

Orange Sticker Pack

24

130

Cash rewards

25

1.8K

1.6K dice rolls

26

150

Cash rewards

27

250

Blue Sticker Pack

28

275

200 dice rolls

29

300

Cash Boost

30

2.5k

Scottie Sleeping Token

31

300

225 dice rolls

32

400

Blue Sticker Pack

33

500

Cash rewards

34

4.5K

4K dice rolls

35

600

Purple Sticker Pack

36

700

20 Min Cash Grab

37

800

500 dice rolls

38

3.5K

Cash rewards

39

900

700 dice rolls

40

1K

Gold Blue Sticker Pack

41

1.1K

Cash rewards

42

6.5K

Gold Blue Sticker Pack and 6.5K dice rolls

The Sticker Packs you gather from the ‘Rewards’ section will fetch you stickers. Gathering new ones will help you complete different albums faster and collect the rewards before the Epic Myths season ends. You can trade extra stickers with your friends to earn more exciting prizes.

How to win the Scottie’s Mansion event

youtube-cover

You need to gather points (Dog Collars) by traveling around your Monopoly Go Board and completing milestones. These collars are on different tiles on your board. Each time you land on these tiles, you will earn two points. You will also get rewards for collecting the required points to complete a milestone.

However, completing the milestones with more than 1,000 requisite points will be challenging. You can use high rollers like x5 or x10 to collect 10 or 20 points at once, but it will also take away the same number of dice rolls in return.

Since dice are the scarcest assets in the game, try to capitalize on the chances of getting free dice rolls.

The dog collars are scattered around the board in this event. Thus, it will be harder to complete it than other events that require you to land on some specific tiles to accrue points. Saving your dice rolls will improve your chances of winning the Scottie’s Mansion event in Monopoly Go.

You can also check out this guide on how to delete friends in the game.

Quick Links

