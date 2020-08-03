Secret challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3

Fortnite’s Season 3 map appears to have taken its final form, with the rumoured Atlantis location added to the game as Coral Castle. Users noticed a temple and a Toot Conches that makes a sound when players interact with it. Further, the island is now well-connected via roadways, and it seems only a matter of time before cars are added to the game.

Regardless, a new secret challenge has also been added. As part of this, you are required to find and collect three parts to repair an Ancient Spaceship and launch it back into space. In this article, we will look at all the secret challenges in Fortnite Season 3, including the new one.

Secret challenges in Fortnite Season 3

Coral Buddies: The Wood Age

The first Coral Buddies challenge requires you to donate 100 wood to the Coral Buddies. Of course, before you go about completing the challenge, you need to locate the Coral Buddies island. Well, the island is a tiny landmass towards the north, inside coordinate B4. You can follow the guide in this article, or the picture below, to locate it yourself. Keep in mind that the Fortnite map has now changed and has the POI Coral Castle in the area near this island.

Coral Buddies Island location

Teach Coral Buddies Stonecrafting

To complete this challenge, you need to find the pile of rocks that three Coral Buddies seem to surround. Make sure that you have 300 stone in your inventory, as donating them is all you need to do complete the challenge.

Go near the pile of rocks, and press the interact button to donate the material. Once that happens, the Coral Buddies will build a pyramid, and you will receive 25,000 XP. You can follow the video below for further help.

Sculpted Coral Kingdom Border Monuments

To complete the final ‘Coral Buddies’ challenge, you need to visit three locations and sculpt the Coral Kingdom Border monuments. The first one is near Lockie’s Lighthouse. Striking the incomplete statue a couple of times would be enough to carve it.

The second location is in coordinate C2 of the Fortnite map, on the western side of the big landmass. The third location is towards the left of Coral Castle, in A2. You can look at the images below for further help, although the Fortnite map has since been updated.

Locations of the Unsculpted Coral Kingdom Border Monuments

Once you sculpt at all the three islands, you will receive the 25,000 XP associated with the challenge. Fortnite players can follow this article, or the video below, for further help.

Ancient Spaceship challenge

The Ancient Spaceship can be found on a fish-shaped island north of Craggy Cliffs in the Fortnite map. You can follow the guide in this article to complete the challenge. As a recap, players need to find the following three parts to complete this task:

1. Thruster, which can be found on a nearby mountain.

2. Battery Pack, which is near the spaceship under a tall rock. You have to break the rock to collect it.

3. Heat Shield, which is on the island next to the one you find the spaceship. You can find it next to a pile of rocks.

Image Credits: express.co.uk

Once you have repaired the spacecraft, you will need to launch it into space to complete the final Fortnite secret challenge. You can follow the video below for further help.