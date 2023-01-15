Call of Duty Warzone 2 is considerably optimized compared to its prequel, but high-end systems with powerful GPUs have the upper hand. With a hardware advantage, players can enjoy better visuals. Sharper images can make an enormous difference, as the map has assets that can be used to blend in with the environment.

Warzone 2 is a comparatively slower-paced title as the time-to-kill (TTK) factor has been significantly reduced. Players prefer to approach all gunfights tactically to secure wins and avoid dangerous situations that can cost lives and loot altogether. A clear vision of all the in-game elements can turn the tide in an active gunfight as players can quickly spot and react to enemy operators.

Here is a method that can be used to increase visibility in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 hacks for sharper image quality without losing frame rate

Various factors affect the visibility of in-game assets in large-scale online multiplayer games like Warzone 2. Image sharpening is a method that can be used to forcibly make the graphics look a lot better than the default display settings.

Activision has provided a few image-sharpening options in the game, but using those usually results in losing frames per second (FPS). This new method of increasing visibility in-game will be an excellent tool for low-end system users to experience the game in a smoother environment.

Nvidia Image Sharpening

Players can tweak a few settings to enjoy better visibility in Activision's latest Battle Royale while preserving the FPS count. The technique might seem overwhelming initially, but it's safe to perform if you adhere to these steps:

Open Warzone 2 and head to the Graphics settings.

Turn off any Upscaling/Sharpening tools in the Quality tab.

Exit the game and ensure it is not running in the background.

Press the Windows button and search Reged.

Click on the Registry Editor application and wait for the window to open.

Go to the following address by pasting this text on the address bar: Computer\HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services

vlddmkm\FTS

Find the EnableGR535 file and double-click to open it.

Change the field labeled Value Data from 0 to 1.

Close the window and right-click on your desktop.

Open Nvidia Control Panel and Go to Manage 3D settings.

Select Program Settings, and select Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) (cod.exe)

Switch on Image Sharpening and set the Sharpen value to anywhere between 0.5 and 0.75.

Click on OK and select Apply to save the settings.

The changes should be saved successfully after following the instructions above. However, a few more steps should be completed for the game to run without visual bugs.

Open the game, head to the settings menu, and select Graphics settings.

Scroll down, click on Restart Shader Optimization, and wait for the shaders to restart.

Restart the game and enjoy sharper images without any FPS loss.

Tweaking settings in the Nvidia Control Panel can produce sharper image quality in Warzone 2 without compromising FPS. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more in-game tips and tricks.

