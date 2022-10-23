Seven best indie games to try out if you are a huge fan of Hades

Supergiant Games’ Hades, a recent roguelike game, has grown to become a hit among players when it came out of early access back in September 2020. During that year, the Greek underworld-themed dungeon crawler received several awards, including Best Indie Game from both The Game Awards and the Golden Joystick Awards. In 2021, the British Academy Games Awards hailed it as the best game and it also received awards for artistic achievement and game design.

Hades redefines

Tenured players of Hades are well acquainted with the fact that death is frequent in the game. They are all too familiar with the scene where the protagonist, Zagreus emerges from a pool of blood when he is revived. Despite this, players will be getting buffs and other items to help them progress and ultimately beat the game.

Many would agree that Hades has redefined this roguelike corner for the gaming world. However, there are many more of these titles that are equally engaging or even better. If you enjoy playing Hades, check out these similar titles.

1) Dead Cells

Headless? No worries. (Image via alphacoders)

Released in 2018, Motion Twin’s Dead Cells takes players on a challenging ride as they play the role of an amorphous being known as the Prisoner. The goal is to make their way out of a dead island and take down its King. Weapons and other items will be given to players as they progress through the procedurally generated levels of the game. Be reminded, however, that players will lose the entirety of their hard-earned items and other currencies every time they die in the game since "dead cells" utilize this so-called permadeath system.

Dead Cells — just like Hades — is also focused on combat mechanics, though they differ in their degree of difficulty as the former has fewer buffs that can be carried over in every run. It also has better progression compared to Hades.

The game excels in terms of design, a compelling loop of rewards and unlockables, and an awesome fusion of visuals and action sequences. At some point, players may feel a sense of repetition. Nonetheless, there are hours of content available within Dead Cells, and it’s quite fascinating how fresh this roguelike title can stay, albeit at those hours. Definitely a must-try for any Hades fan.

2) Dandy Ace

It's all about mixing and matching (Image via Nintendo)

Another dungeon crawler roguelike similar to Hades is Dandy Ace from developer Mad Mimic. Launched in 2021, players control the magician Dandy Ace, who is trapped in a world that he is trying to escape from. Players can use various magic cards and activate their effects to beat foes along the way. They can even mix and match these cards since the results from combining them vary.

The visuals are colorful, not to mention consistent in its game design. Its theme preference is also commendable, with critics describing it as unique and fascinating. With a heap of cards at the players' disposal paired with its combination system, it can be an engaging experience as players will be experimenting with those cards during battle.

Dandy Ace was well-received by critics when it was rolled out. The consensus back then was that it was similar to Hades in terms of gameplay and design. Despite the similarities, some believe that Dandy Ace shares a lot more in common with Dead Cells than it does with Hades.

3) Cult of the Lamb

Spreading the word (Image via alphacoders)

This is a more recent roguelike title from a collaboration between developer Massive Monster and Devolver Digital. It came out in August this year and follows a lamb that is saved from death by a mysterious mystical being who goes by the moniker The One Who Waits. The protagonist lamb must repay the strange fellow by starting a cult in his name.

Both Hades and Cult of the Lamb share an almost similar combat system with their weapons and boons that allow players to upgrade during each run (crusade if you’re playing the latter). The noticeable difference between these two is that Cult of the Lamb randomly selects a weapon for the player. Whatever the reason for this, players see it as a challenge since there are weapons in the game that feel a bit more OP than others.

Cult of the Lamb has this addictive nature, keeping players engaged for hours. They end up slowly hunting down enemies with an additional layer of customization similar to village simulator systems. The faith and loyalty of the followers will grow provided that the possessed protagonist satisfies them. All this while fighting that itch to turn into the being that killed it off in the first place.

4) Transistor

Whack 'em with that talking sword (Image via alphacoders)

Prior to Hades, Supergiant Games released this action role-playing classic in 2014, where its main character, Red, traverses various locations in a futuristic city while wielding a tool that resembles a broadsword.

The developer does have a knack for creating impressive visuals and designs since these are very much evident in both Hades and Transistor.

Progression in the game is pretty good, with tactics and weapon upgrades being slowly granted to players. Hades, on the other hand, serves players with numerous upgrades that either work with them or otherwise at every turn. It also has this feature where players can choose the level of risk and the reward choices for those who are up to the challenge.

When it was released, Transistor’s reviews were generally favorable as they provided players with an engaging ARPG ride. It outdid its predecessor (Bastion) in many ways. The game also added unique elements that aid in marking out its identity.

5) Carrion

Chomp your way to freedom (Image via alphacoders)

Carrion is classified by its developer, Phobia Game Studio, as a reverse horror game, since players take control of a monster as it stalks and kills humans along the way. The noticeable similarity between this game and Hades is that the monstrous anomaly of a character is trying to escape the secret lab where it is held captive and conducted experiments on, just like Zagreus is trying to break free from the clutches of the Underworld.

At first glance, the game may appear straightforward, though there are numerous overtones that give profundity to it. The ability of the monster helps players immensely while facing off with its human captors. Additionally, these can also be used to solve several obstacles that hamper players’ progress. A good example is the protagonist’s ability to go invisible. There are parts in Carrion where there are light sensors and such an ability can help pass right through without the fear of getting detected.

Needless to say, Carrion is a unique and refreshing experience with a little bit of everything. It is highly recommended for roguelike fans who are already satiated by protagonists in peril.

6) Enter the Gungeon

Wilder than the west (Image via alphacoders)

Enter the Gungeon is a gunslinging roguelike from developer Dodge Roll and publisher Devolver Digital that was out in 2016. With a lot of insane-looking firearms and four characters to choose from, this is a good pick for players who prefer to pew their way to victory.

Players will be entering a procedurally-generated location dubbed The Gungeon as they look to acquire new weapons and skills with each run. Despite the gameplay repetition, it won't really feel that way since the areas in the game are generated at random.

A lot of the weapons will have to be purchased using in-game currency that can be obtained from boss drops. However, players will have to first rescue various key characters within the Gungeon. They will be putting up shops in either the Gungeon or its start-off point – the Breach.

There are loads of items to locate, unlock, and destroy in Enter the Gungeon. That said, this roguelike is very much suitable for folks who don’t mind a little repetition and a heightened degree of difficulty.

The game already has a sequel, Exit the Gungeon, though the developers have made it an action-platformer instead of a dungeon crawler.

7) Curse of the Dead Gods

Less talk, more action (Image via alphacoders)

The final entry on this list is the Curse of the Dead Gods. Passtech Games released this roguelike in 2021, as players take on the role of an explorer who must delve into different areas in search of riches and immortality. This fits in the bag for players who are into divine beings and mythological stuff.

The game takes place in a temple that takes inspiration from Mesoamerican mythology. Players can select which of the three temples they wish to explore on each run (Temple of the Serpent, Eagle, or Jaguar). Moreover, each of these areas has traps, enemies, and visuals that are unique to them.

It’s also worth noting that there’s no story to speak of here. Additionally, players don’t have to chit-chat with a bunch of gods and other celestial NPCs, but engage in pure combat throughout.

Curse of the Dead Gods features some of the most engaging and challenging combat systems and game mechanics, as it requires familiarization with the content it provides. If you've had your fill of socializing with NPCs in a game, this roguelike is definitely worth a try.

Poll : 0 votes