Shadowverse Worlds Beyond: Best classes, ranked

Shadowverse Worlds Beyond is the latest entry in Cygames’ digital card game series. Expanding on the formula of its predecessor, Shadowverse, this new game adds new mechanics, better visuals, and a smoother class system that strongly impacts how each match plays out.
There are seven classes in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond, and choosing the right one can impact the chances of your success. Here's a breakdown of all the classes, ranked by overall strength and consistency.
Shadowverse Worlds Beyond class tier list
S Tier: Dragoncraft and Portalcraft
Dragoncraft is very effective late in the game, summoning high-cost dragons that can overwhelm opponents. It’s also solid early on as it collects points to reach powerful plays quickly. Once you hit that power spike, it’s hard for most decks to bounce back.
Portalcraft has a higher skill ceiling, but if you manage your board state and disrupt your opponent effectively, you can take control fast. This class can also be very unpredictable, making it very overwhelming to face. It also needs a lot of time to prepare and can easily be disrupted if not executed well. Plus, cards like Ralmia give it a solid edge in high-level play.
A Tier: Havencraft, Runecraft, and Swordcraft
Havencraft is perfect for free-to-play players as it is exceptional with board control, healing, and defence. This class does get a slow start, but it is a game changer in late phases as it focuses on Amulets, which help you use powerful combos. However, it struggles against S-tier decks unless heavily optimized.
Runecraft is quite balanced and has great potential, but also lacks key finisher cards right now. This class focuses on spells and sigils to boost effects such as cheaper moves, stacks, power, etc. But without reliable Storm or direct damage, games can drag, and you may struggle to close them.
Swordcraft is a beginner-friendly option as it helps players get board control early on, which helps maintain pressure. It’s easy to build and understand, but it has limited long-term potential.
B Tier: Forestcraft and Abysscraft
Abysscraft mixes mechanics from older Shadowcraft and Bloodcraft decks. While it has some cool combinations, it's very unpredictable and hard to master. Right now, it’s just inconsistent to recommend for serious competitive play.
Forestcraft focuses on swarming with fairies, but it’s way too fragile. Its strategy falls apart when enemies use attacks that hit all units, and it lacks the resilience needed in competitive matches.
While all classes are playable, Dragoncraft and Portalcraft clearly lead the pack in Worlds Beyond. Whether you're chasing wins or just experimenting with deckbuilding, knowing the current tier list helps you get the most out of every match.
