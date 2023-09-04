“Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are both too good”: Kojima once again shares his love for Bollywood

Renowned video game creator Hideo Kojima has again intrigued fans by posting an image of the blockbuster Indian film Pathaan. He recently watched the movie in an IMAX theatre and expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's performances in the film. Directed by acclaimed Indian filmmaker Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is a part of the Spy Universe under the banner of Yash Raj Films Production.

It is widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian action thrillers ever made, achieving a global box office collection of $130 million. Pathaan showcases high-octane action sequences in various innovative ways, with John Abraham delivering a noteworthy performance as the primary antagonist.

The electrifying showdown between SRK and John has elevated the action thriller genre to new heights and garnered significant international recognition. This hype has piqued the interest of Hideo Kojima, who appears to have watched the film from both the character development and filmmaking perspective.

Hideo Kojima posted on Twitter:

"Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are both too good."

Hideo Kojima appears to be a fan of Shahrukh Khan, as the renowned director also posts a promotional image of Jawan

Hideo Kojima has posted a promotional image of Jawan on Instagram (Image via Instagram/ Hideo Kojima)

It appears that Hideo Kojima has been left impressed by Shah Rukh Khan's work after watching Pathaan and is now keeping a close eye on SRK's upcoming projects. The renowned video game creator has even posted a promotional image of the upcoming action-packed thriller film Jawan on his social media accounts.

On Twitter, he posted:

"Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are both too good. They're so cool. But still, King. Sometimes he looks like Okada-kun."

Notably, this will be Shah Rukh Khan's second action film in 2023. Jawan is helmed by acclaimed director Atlee, known for his successful work on the South Indian mega-blockbuster Theri, featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

Jawan is directed by Atlee (Image via Red Chillies Entertainment)

Jawan's trailer is garnering considerable excitement among viewers, and it appears that following the success of Pathaan, the anticipation is also growing within the international audience. The Shah Rukh Khan-led film also features Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance and the exceptional talent of Vijay Sethupathi as a prominent antagonist.

The movie boasts numerous over-the-top action scenes, ranging from intense hand-to-hand combat to thrilling gunfights, fast-paced car chases, and exhilarating motorcycle pursuits.

Hideo Kojima is renowned for creating the iconic action game series Metal Gear Solid, which masterfully blends stealth and action components, also central to the movie Pathaan. It is possible that the legendary creator watched the film for its entertainment value, but it is also likely that he has drawn inspiration from it for his own projects.

When it comes to Indian cinema, Hideo Kojima has consistently expressed his deep admiration for both the filmmakers and the actors. The renowned director expressed his enthusiasm for the film RRR, which elevated the formula of mass entertainment to new heights.

The film not only captivated the audience with its extravagant action sequences but also portrayed a heartfelt connection between two friends.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the acclaimed director of the Baahubali series, RRR beautifully portrays the intricate bond between two friends amidst challenging circumstances. The evolution of these two characters and their impact on the narrative makes for an unparalleled cinematic journey.

Achieving a well-balanced narrative and character development, particularly in the context of creating a high-octane action thriller, is no easy feat. Therefore, it remains crucial for creators to grasp the intricacies of different genres to effectively harness ideas and deliver a distinctive product for the audience.

So, as a developer, Hideo Kojima has consistently adhered to the concept of drawing unique inspiration from diverse sources of content, enabling him to contribute innovative insights to his own projects.