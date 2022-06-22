Shake & Break challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

Clash of Clans is a popular strategy game whose appeal has grown as a result of recent updates. To win multiplayer battles and unlock special in-game rewards, players need to complete specific challenges in which they must use a specific unit.

Every week, developers add new challenges to the game to aid players in gaining more resources and leveling up faster. The latest challenge in the game is called 'Shake & Break,' and it is based on Super Wall Breakers. This article will cover the Shake & Break challenge in Clash of Clans and its rewards.

Super Wall Breaker Challenge in Clash of Clans

In the Clash of Clans' newest in-game army challenge, Shake & Break, players must engage in multiplayer combat with Super Wall Breakers. Once players have won 10 battles with the troop, they will receive special rewards and experience. Each victory in a battle counts towards the challenge progress win total.

The Shake & Break challenge in Clash of Clans has the following in-game description:

"Bring down your opponent's defenses when you use Super Wall Breakers and earn glorious rewards!"

One of the game's strongest Super Troops is the Super Wall Breaker. It is an upgraded version of the Wall Breaker unit that will explode even if defenses stop it before it can reach the walls. When the Wall Breakers reach a level 9, they can be boosted to unlock it in the game. A Super Potion or 25,000 Dark Elixir must be used to augment the Wall Breaker, which can then be enhanced for three days.

Similar to the Hog Heaven and Whirl Power challenges, which were based on Hog Riders and Valkyries, respectively, players must utilize at least the minimum number of the provided unit as specified in the challenge's description in multiplayer battles to advance in the Shake & Break challenge.

Depending on the Town Hall level, a player must use at least one Super Wall Breaker in multiplayer battles. For example, players with Town Hall 13 must use at least one Super Wall Breaker in a battle.

For the duration of this special challenge, players will receive a 60 percent discount on Super Wall Breaker training costs. Since the discount is still in place after the challenge is finished, players will have the opportunity to acquire more resources while spending the least amount of resources on army training.

A good way to finish the in-game challenge is to train the required quantity of Super Wall Breakers in various attacking strategies like GoWipe, BoWiBa, GoVaHo, and others.

Rewards for the Shake & Break Challenge

An excellent way to level up and gain experience points in the game is to complete the Shake & Break challenge. More resources and magic items are the additional benefits of finishing the Shake & Break challenge. The following are the rewards for completing the Shake & Break challenge in Clash of Clans:

Players who complete the Shake & Break challenge will receive 400 experience points.

Players will also get a Hero Potion on completing the 10th in-game battle, which adds 5 levels to heroes for a period of 1 hour.

The most recent in-game challenge in Clash of Clans is Shake & Break, which can provide players with a training discount that they can use to gain more resources in the game. To earn experience points and Hero Potions, players should attempt to complete the challenge before its deadline.

